Marvel Unlimited Reveals New Infinity Comics at San Diego Comic-Con

What’s Happening:
- At San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Unlimited announced an exciting line-up of new Infinity Comics coming to the app.
- The upcoming comics include MARVEL MEOW #13, LOVE UNLIMITED: GAMBIT & ROGUE #61, AVENGERS UNLIMITED #58, MARVEL’S VOICES: ECHO #64, X-MEN UNLIMITED #100, and MARVEL’S VOICES: NIGHTSHARE #71.
- Marvel Unlimited is a one-stop destination for over 30,000 comics spanning the entire Marvel Universe. The app is available for iPhone, iPad, Android devices and on the web.
- For more information on Marvel Unlimited comics, visit: www.marvel.com/unlimited.
MARVEL MEOW #13
- Weekly Series Returns for a 6-issue Arc on July 28
- Writer, Artist, and Colorist: Nao Fuji
- The Marvel Universe’s most fearsome foes finally meet their match… cute cats! Black Cat’s cats foil Doctor Octopus’ plans.
LOVE UNLIMITED: GAMBIT & ROGUE #61
- New 6-issue Arc Launches August 3
- Writer: Preeti Chhibber
- Artist: Carola Borelli
- Colorist: Carlos Lopez
- Gambit and Rogue are looking for a little excitement—and when the opportunity arises for the heist of a lifetime, who are they to turn it down?!
AVENGERS UNLIMITED #58
- New 2-issue Arc Starring Kate Bishop and Thor Launches August 8
- Writer: Kalinda Vazquez
- Artists: Alba Glez, Walden Wong
- Colorist: Erick Arciniega
- Kate Bishop is summoned to Asgard to solve a baffling mystery involving stolen hammers.
MARVEL'S VOICES: ECHO #64
- New 6-issue Arc Launches August 16
- Writer: Melissa Flores
- Artist: Kyle Charles
- Colorist: Carlos Lopez
- In the wake of surrendering the Phoenix Force, Echo is called home to the reservation to help her friend and former love interest, River. But what started off as a simple rescue turns into a mind-bending journey that may claim them both!
X-MEN UNLIMITED #100
- New 6-issue Arc Launches August 14
- Writers: Steve Foxe and Stephanie Williams
- Artist: Noemi Vettori
- Colorist: Pete Pantazis
- The aftermath to this year’s Hellfire Gala! Who won? Who lost? And who is even left standing? See the Hellfire Gala from the perspective of the candidates who lost the annual X-Men Vote. But trust us: those aren’t the only losses of the night…
MARVEL’S VOICES: NIGHTSHADE #71
- New Arc Launching Fall 2023
- Writer: Stephanie Williams
- Artist: Hector Barros
- Colorist: Andrew Dalhouse
- Another addition to the MARVEL’S VOICES anthology, this upcoming arc will feature Nightshade, AKA Tilda Johnson. Gifted with a knack for science, Nightshade has often used her intellect as an advantage in order to successfully commit crimes. But is she a super villain or just a super-genius?