Marvel Unlimited Reveals New Infinity Comics at San Diego Comic-Con

What’s Happening:

At San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Unlimited announced an exciting line-up of new Infinity Comics coming to the app.

The upcoming comics include MARVEL MEOW #13, LOVE UNLIMITED: GAMBIT & ROGUE #61, AVENGERS UNLIMITED #58, MARVEL’S VOICES: ECHO #64, X-MEN UNLIMITED #100, and MARVEL’S VOICES: NIGHTSHARE #71 .

MARVEL MEOW #13

Weekly Series Returns for a 6-issue Arc on July 28

Writer, Artist, and Colorist: Nao Fuji

The Marvel Universe’s most fearsome foes finally meet their match… cute cats! Black Cat’s cats foil Doctor Octopus’ plans.

LOVE UNLIMITED: GAMBIT & ROGUE #61

New 6-issue Arc Launches August 3

Writer: Preeti Chhibber

Artist: Carola Borelli

Colorist: Carlos Lopez

Gambit and Rogue are looking for a little excitement—and when the opportunity arises for the heist of a lifetime, who are they to turn it down?!

AVENGERS UNLIMITED #58

New 2-issue Arc Starring Kate Bishop and Thor Launches August 8

Writer: Kalinda Vazquez

Artists: Alba Glez, Walden Wong

Colorist: Erick Arciniega

Kate Bishop is summoned to Asgard to solve a baffling mystery involving stolen hammers.

MARVEL'S VOICES: ECHO #64

New 6-issue Arc Launches August 16

Writer: Melissa Flores

Artist: Kyle Charles

Colorist: Carlos Lopez

In the wake of surrendering the Phoenix Force, Echo is called home to the reservation to help her friend and former love interest, River. But what started off as a simple rescue turns into a mind-bending journey that may claim them both!

X-MEN UNLIMITED #100

New 6-issue Arc Launches August 14

Writers: Steve Foxe and Stephanie Williams

Artist: Noemi Vettori

Colorist: Pete Pantazis

The aftermath to this year’s Hellfire Gala! Who won? Who lost? And who is even left standing? See the Hellfire Gala from the perspective of the candidates who lost the annual X-Men Vote. But trust us: those aren’t the only losses of the night…

MARVEL’S VOICES: NIGHTSHADE #71