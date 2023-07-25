Disney Cruise Line Reveals Mickey’s Color Spin Dance Party Coming to the Disney Dream

The Disney Parks Blog shared that there will be a new deck party coming soon to Disney Cruise Line on the Disney Dream.

What’s Happening:

If you were planning on going on a dream vacation with Disney Cruise Line, the Disney Dream is about to have a brand new dance party taking place on the upper deck during select sailings.

Disney Parks Blog describes it as “complete with colorful new fun for the whole family and a 90s throwback feel, it will be all feet on deck for Disney Cruise Line guests at Mickey’s Color Spin Dance Party."

Mickey Mouse will have an all-new attire and will be joined by Minnie Mouse and many of their other friends, including Max. They'll be all dressed up and ready to dance.

Each character will be assigned a color and when the wheel lands on their color it is time to party.

This will be a unique and interactive party from start to finish.

After a sing-along pre-show of “Into the Unknown” from Frozen II , each spin of the wheel will have you and your family singing and dancing to many of the most iconic Disney songs with an upbeat techno twist.

, each spin of the wheel will have you and your family singing and dancing to many of the most iconic Disney songs with an upbeat techno twist. Disney Cruise Line is encouraging all partygoers to dress up like their favorite character for festivities, or join in on the color crew dancers that will have colorful throwback tracksuits on stage.

Mickey’s Color Spin Dance Party is coming to select sailings on the Disney Dream beginning this week on the voyage to the Norwegian Fjords and Iceland.