Petunia Pickle Bottom and Disney Baby Present New “Peter Pan” Off to Never Land Collection

“Here we go!” Petunia Pickle Bottom is inviting fans to join them in celebrating Peter Pan with a brand new Disney’s Off to Never Land Collection. The company’s stylish backpacks and family friendly travel accessories feature the film’s most popular characters are ready for all of your adventures.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Take flight with the Off to Never Land

Disney fans will feel like they are joining Peter Pan, Tinker Bell and the Darling children as they soar toward adventure, their courage and kindness reminding them to always stay young at heart.

With its spacious storage and sturdy construction, this gorgeous assortment of everyday accessories is perfect for parents and children on the go. The lineup includes four bags for easy transport: Meta Backpack Method Backpack Criss Cross Sling Cool Pixel Plus

The series is styled on luxe vegan pebbled leatherette with a complementing lining print that provides a detailed, adventure-ready map of Never Land from Skull Rock to Mermaid Lagoon.

Guests can find the full collection available now directly through Petunia Pickle Bottom

Links to the Off to Never Land collection can be found below.

The Meta Backpack is designed to problem-solve, offering quick access to solutions that keep babies and parents happy. Whether it’s a diaper change on the fly, a call to take, a snack to provide, a toy to give, or a laptop to open,the smart organization of the compact, yet spacious Meta Backpack is always the best approach. It’s sleek and comfortable for long outings or commutes.

Meta Backpack in Disney's Off to Never Land

The Method Backpack combines exquisite style and intuitive function in one stylish, versatile bag. The easy access, spacious interior is lined with an original Petunia print, and has room for all your baby essentials

Method Backpack in Disney's Off to Never Land

The Cool Pixel Plus is an oversize, easy-to-clean packing pod with an insulated interior and a wide-open top that’s perfect to keep sips and snacks at the ready and bring happiness on any outing.

Cool Pixel Plus in Disney's Off to Never Land

Criss-cross applesauce, put your gear in here and it won’t get lost. Meet the new Criss-Cross Sling—a grab-and-go, wear-anywhere bag designed for agility and versatility. With effortless ease, the Criss-Cross Sling brings along essentials for any destination and can be comfortably worn on the left or right shoulder, and on the front in crowded places, or on the back in more open spaces.

Criss-Cross Sling in Disney's Off to Never Land

You love the collection so why not bundle your favorite backpack with a Cool Pixel Plus and a Criss Cross Sling?! Petunia Pickle Bottom is offering guests the Disney's Off to Never Land collection in a Meta Bundle or Method Bundle. Best of all, both bundles are currently on sale for 20% off.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!