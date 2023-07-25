PIn-Tastic Tuesdays: D23 Exclusives, Halloween and Star Wars

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the thirtieth week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays and brings with it D23 Exclusives, Halloween fun and plenty of Star Wars.

What’s Happening:

shopDisney’s Pin-Tastic Tuesdays

Guests can swing by shopDisney to check out the latest arrivals that focus on The Parent Trap (1998), Who Framed Roger Rabbit , Halloween and Star Wars.

(1998), , Halloween and Star Wars. First up, D23 Gold Members can secure two new exclusive pins: the aforementioned Parent Trap and Roger Rabbit designs. The films are celebrating their 25th and 35th anniversaries respectively.

With Halloween just around the corner, shopDisney is rolling out this year’s spooky styles starting with a pin set. The teal, pink, orange and yellow color scheme is awesome and puts the right amount of scary into this fun collectible.

Finally, Star Wars is taking the spotlight today with six new designs spanning the Light and Dark sides of the Force. They’re serious, silly, and so very cool.

Remember, shopDisney won’t be announcing the upcoming drops. These will remain a mystery until release time, so be sure to check back often to see what’s new.

The latest assortment is available now on shopDisney

Links to this week’s offering can be found below. See you there!

Pin-Tastic Tuesday

D23 Exclusives

D23-Exclusive The Parent Trap (1998) 25th Anniversary Pin – Limited Edition – $17.99

D23-Exclusive Who Framed Roger Rabbit 35th Anniversary Jumbo Pin – Limited Edition – $25.99

D23-Exclusive Haunted Mansion Pin – Live Action Film – Limited Edition – $17.99

D23-Exclusive Disney Cruise Line 25th Anniversary Pin – Limited Edition – $18.99

Halloween

Mickey Mouse and Friends Halloween Pin Set – $29.99

Star Wars

​​Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Supporting Cast Pin – $17.99

Luke Skywalker and Yoda Pin – Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back – Limited Release – $17.99

Darth Vader "Coffee" Pin – Star Wars – Limited Release – $17.99

Rebel Alliance Starbird Pin – Star Wars – Limited Release – $17.99

C-3PO Pin – Star Wars – Limited Release – $14.99

Darth Vader Pin – Star Wars – $14.99

