PIn-Tastic Tuesdays: D23 Exclusives, Halloween and Star Wars

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the thirtieth week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays and brings with it D23 Exclusives, Halloween fun and plenty of Star Wars.
What’s Happening:
- shopDisney’s Pin-Tastic Tuesdays are a great way for Disney fans and collectors to expand their displays with some truly amazing pins.
- Guests can swing by shopDisney to check out the latest arrivals that focus on The Parent Trap (1998), Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Halloween and Star Wars.
- First up, D23 Gold Members can secure two new exclusive pins: the aforementioned Parent Trap and Roger Rabbit designs. The films are celebrating their 25th and 35th anniversaries respectively.
- With Halloween just around the corner, shopDisney is rolling out this year’s spooky styles starting with a pin set. The teal, pink, orange and yellow color scheme is awesome and puts the right amount of scary into this fun collectible.
- Finally, Star Wars is taking the spotlight today with six new designs spanning the Light and Dark sides of the Force. They’re serious, silly, and so very cool.
- Remember, shopDisney won’t be announcing the upcoming drops. These will remain a mystery until release time, so be sure to check back often to see what’s new.
- The latest assortment is available now on shopDisney with prices ranging from $14.99-$29.99.
- Links to this week’s offering can be found below. See you there!
Pin-Tastic Tuesday
Happy Tuesday! D23 Gold Members can bring home two exclusive anniversary pins for The Parent Trap and Who Framed Roger Rabbit; Star Wars devotees can summon six galactic styles to their pin boards; and everyone can get the jump on Halloween with the first 2023 merchandise in pin form!
D23 Exclusives
D23-Exclusive The Parent Trap (1998) 25th Anniversary Pin – Limited Edition – $17.99
D23-Exclusive Who Framed Roger Rabbit 35th Anniversary Jumbo Pin – Limited Edition – $25.99
D23-Exclusive Haunted Mansion Pin – Live Action Film – Limited Edition – $17.99
D23-Exclusive Disney Cruise Line 25th Anniversary Pin – Limited Edition – $18.99
Halloween
Mickey Mouse and Friends Halloween Pin Set – $29.99
Star Wars
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Supporting Cast Pin – $17.99
Luke Skywalker and Yoda Pin – Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back – Limited Release – $17.99
Darth Vader "Coffee" Pin – Star Wars – Limited Release – $17.99
Rebel Alliance Starbird Pin – Star Wars – Limited Release – $17.99
C-3PO Pin – Star Wars – Limited Release – $14.99
Darth Vader Pin – Star Wars – $14.99
