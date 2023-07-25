Searchlight Pictures Pushes “Poor Things” Release Date Back to December 8th, 2023

Searchlight Pictures’ Poor Things has had its release date pushed back from September 8th to December 8th, 2023, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- The Yorgos Lanthimos directed film is still set to make its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in early September, where it is expected to be a contender this awards season.
- The delay in the film’s release to December 8th likely comes down to a lack of promotional star power due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.
- Another September release, MGM’s Challengers, has been pushed back to 2024 for similar reasons.
- From filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos comes the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Emma Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). Under Baxter’s protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation.
- Ramy Youssef, Jerrod Carmichael, Christopher Abbott, and Suzy Bemba round out the cast.
- Tony McNamara penned the screenplay, based on the novel of the same name by Alasdair Gray.
- Poor Things will now hit theaters on December 8th, 2023.