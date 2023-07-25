Searchlight Pictures Pushes “Poor Things” Release Date Back to December 8th, 2023

Searchlight Pictures’ Poor Things has had its release date pushed back from September 8th to December 8th, 2023, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

The Yorgos Lanthimos directed film is still set to make its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in early September, where it is expected to be a contender this awards season.

The delay in the film’s release to December 8th likely comes down to a lack of promotional star power due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

Another September release, MGM’s Challengers, has been pushed back to 2024 for similar reasons.