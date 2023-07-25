“The Slumber Party” Cast Shares a Behind the Scenes Look at the New Comedy Premiering on July 27th

The Slumber Party will be premiering on Disney Channel on July 27 as well as on Disney+ July 28. Disney+ shared on their YouTube page a video as some of the cast members share a behind the scenes look at this new comedy.
The Slumber Party:
- The Slumber Party depicts the hilarious aftermath of a sleepover birthday party hypnotism gone wrong as best friends Megan and Paige, along with soon-to-be step-sister Veronica, wake up with absolutely no memory of the night before.