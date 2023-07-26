Casa de Coco – Restaurante de Familia Opening at Disneyland Paris on July 29th

Casa de Coco – Restaurante de Familia will be opening at Disneyland Paris on July 29th. There are some Coco inspired Easter eggs that can be found only at this restaurant.

What’s Happening:

Casa de Coco – Restaurante de Familia is opening July 29th at Disneyland Paris, and Disney Imagineers have been working closely to give guests the full experience for fans of the Pixar movie Coco .

. Here are five unique items that you can discover in this restaurant, according to the Disney Parks Blog

A Statue to Live on Forever

Once you step foot on the terrace, a familiar face will welcome you! Dressed in traditional mariachi charro, Miguel is standing proudly as a life-size bronze statue.

You might recognize some familiar tunes from traditional Mexican songs to the unforgettable Remember Me.

Papel Picados That Make Us “un poco loco”

As you continue your journey and enter the patio, just look above to see the colorful papel picados.

This Mexican tradition inspired Pixar artists to use papel picados as a way to introduce us to the past of the Rivera family in the movie’s opening scene.

For the restaurant, nearly 200 papel picados were created by Imagineers who found inspiration for the motifs in Mexican folklore, music and floral elements.

The Colorful Power of Alebrijes

Alebrijes, which are spirit guides to the Land of the Dead, are another Mexican art form that inspired both Pixar artists and Imagineers.

You will even find a huge carved and colorful alebrije reminiscent of Dante, Miguel’s spirit guide, before ordering at the counter.

A Guitar to Remember

In la Sala de Música, the crown jewel of Miguel’s rediscovered family’s heritage is proudly displayed among many musical instruments.

Héctor’s guitar takes a place of pride, and towards the back of the room, you can also read notes from pages of his diary.

To translate these unique elements from screen to reality, no details were spared as Pixar shared their original references with Imagineers.

Celebrating una Familia de Zapateros

On the other side, in la Sala de Familia, portraits of beloved family members are front and center, both honoring them and ensuring their stories live on.

The room also displays the trade that brought this family together: shoemaking! Traditional woven fabrics, shoemaker’s tools and shoe boxes featuring the family brand proudly showcase the craftsmanship and expertise of the Riveras inherited from Mamá Imelda and the generations that followed.