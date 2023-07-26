The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Passes Cut to Property Tax Rates in the FY2024 Budget

The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Board has approved cutting property tax rates in the FY2024 budget.

What's Happening:

Today, District Administrator Glenton Gilzean presented the FY2024 budget to the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Board, which proposes significant cuts to the property tax rate.

Specifically, the cut would reduce the current millage rate by nearly 7% without impacting core programs that serve the community.

The district says that this rate cut is possible because of the elimination of government waste and abuse.

The millage rate is the amount of tax payable per dollar of the taxable assessed value of a property.

One mill is equivalent to $1 in taxes due per $1,000 of taxable assessed property value. In FY2023, the millage rate was 13.9000.

The district’s proposed millage rate for FY2024 is 12.9500, a 6.8% rate decrease.

The district arrived at this rate with consideration to budget requirements and property assessments from the publicly elected tax appraisers of Orange and Osceola Counties.

Gilzean’s proposed budget also outlines priorities for the district: enhancing public safety, implementing governing best practices, and prioritizing spending.

In addition, the budget would increase the district’s reserve fund to include line items such as dedicated emergency response.

Further, taxpayer dollars would no longer be used to fund the private use of the public police force for commercial benefit.

Over the past several years, instead of using private security or hiring additional police officers, private entities have placed the financial burden on citizens by billing the district to police their property.

The board voted on the proposed millage rate today and passed it. This kicks off the budget approval process, which requires two public hearings and a vote in September on a final budget that contains detailed line items.

What They're Saying: