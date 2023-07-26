Disney Cruise Line VoluntEARS Help Pack Over 500 Meals for Kids in Need

Disney Parks Blog shared how the Disney Cruise Line crew helped prepare over 500 meals for kids in need.

What's Happening:

Crew members on the Disney Wish recently volunteered with The Children’s Hunger Project to support local students throughout Brevard County in Port Canaveral.

The Children’s Hunger Project provides summer and weekend meals to local children to fight hunger.

Crew members packed over 500 meals that will be delivered to children throughout the county.

This included kid friendly favorites like breakfast bars, applesauce, fruit cups, juice, and more.

The Assistant Cruise Director for the Disney Wish, Anacia, helped put together meal packages and shared how proud she is to work with a company that is committed to helping the community.

Not only did they pack meals, but Disney Cruise Line donated to The Children’s Hunger Project, which will help provide additional meals for students throughout the year.

The Disney Wish crew also visited Supply Zone for Teachers in Brevard County to help students and teachers get ready for the upcoming school year.

Disney VoluntEARS organized more than 75,000 items and filled hundreds of pencil cases with school supplies.

What They're Saying:

Cheryl Cominsky, executive director of The Children’s Hunger Project, said during the summer months, children in our community are struggling to find their next meal. “For some children in our area, their primary food source is at school. Our food packages bridge the gap for those children during the weekends and in the summer.”

Disney Wish Captain Marco Nogara also joined the crew. “I’m very proud of my crew because they work hard and are volunteering here during their time off,” said Captain Marco. “Our crew members truly believe in this and what we do. It’s rewarding to be here together, giving back to the community we call home.”