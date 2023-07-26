Hanukkah Donald, Gingerbread Minnie and More Disney Holiday Funko Pop! Now Available for Pre-Order

Ho, ho, holiday Funko! Folks, the season of giving is still months away, but Funko is already bestowing on their fans a new assortment of Disney Hanukkah and Chrismas Pop! figures dressed up as gingerbread men, sporting holiday sweaters and looking all around adorable.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

It’s the most wonderful time of the year… when Funko rolls out their seasonal Pop! figures. This year classic Disney pals have been given the gingerbread cookie treatment and we have to say, Mickey and Minnie have never looked better. Joining the duo for the 2023 festivities are: Holiday Pluto Holiday Goofy Hanukkah Donald

Each figure is a standard size Funko Pop! and comes in window box packaging, but it’s their Christmas and Hanukkah outfits that make everything better.

Goofy is dressed as Santa Claus and he’s got presents in hand while Pluto gets into the holiday spirit with his own pom hat and letter to Santa.

Donald keeps his signature blue outfit, but he’s added gold buttons and he’s holding a blue and white dreidel as he celebrates the eight-day holiday.

Fans can find the Disney Holiday Funko Pop! assortment available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth

Items are expected to ship to fans in October 2023 and links to the collectibles can be found below.

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth:

Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our ​​ EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout to save 10% on in-stock items and enjoy Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $59+.

Disney Holiday Santa Mickey Mouse (Gingerbread) Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1224 – $11.99

Disney Holiday Minnie Mouse (Gingerbread) Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1225 – $11.99

Disney Holiday Hanukkah Donald Duck Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1411 – $11.99

Disney Holiday Goofy Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1226 – $11.99

Disney Holiday Pluto Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1227 – $11.99

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!