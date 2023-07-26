“General Hospital” Employing Temporary Writers During WGA Strike

Veteran ABC soap opera General Hospital is making use of temporary writers during the ongoing writers strike, according to Variety.

News of General Hospital employing temporary writers despite the WGA strike was shared by series writer Shannon Peace on her Instagram, revealing that the last episode of the show that she wrote prior to the strike would be airing.

"Starting next week, the show will be written exclusively by scab writers, which is heartbreaking," Peace wrote. "Daytime writers face a unique conflict during strikes. We hate to see our characters and storylines handed over to 'writers' who cross the picket line. But we're also keenly aware that stopping production could spell the demise of soap operas."