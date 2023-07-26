Hulu Orders Untitled Reality Series Following Wayne Brady and Family

Hulu has ordered an untitled reality series focusing on Wayne Brady and his family, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

The unscripted show will follow Brady, who is still best friends with his ex-wife and business partner, Taketa. Together, they co-parent their 20-year-old daughter, Maile Brady, a student and aspiring artist, as well as running their production company.

Jason Fordham, Taketa’s life partner of 12 years, handles the family’s cinematography and post-production, and they recently expanded their already-blended family with the birth of their son, Sundance-Isamu.

Hulu promises the new series will “offer an intimate look into his blended family’s personal life – revealing unexpected points of view and values that most people — including his own family — have a hard time understanding. People see their social media posts from vacations to dancing in TikToks, but what’s behind the joyful 15 seconds of fun? Their real life is not always as easy and as simple as it seems.”

The series comes from Fremantle and A Wayne & Mandie Creative, the joint production company founded by Wayne Brady and Mandie Taketa.

The season will consist of eight episodes. No premiere date is set.