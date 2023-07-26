“Jeopardy! Tournament Of Champions” Will Be Postponed Due to Writers Strike

According to Deadline, the Jeopardy! Tournament Of Champions has been postponed due to the writers strike.

What’s Happening:

Due to the writers strike, Sony Pictures Television is pushing back the upcoming Jeopardy! Tournament Of Champions after a number of former winners declared that they would boycott the show if they used "recycled material" for questions.

after a number of former winners declared that they would boycott the show if they used "recycled material" for questions. Contestants who said they would not compete under current circumstances include Ray Lalonde, Chris Pannullo, Ben Chan, Luigi de Guzman, and Amy Schneider.

Producers for Jeopardy! have said that no contestants from season 39 have been contacted regarding their availability for any postseason tournament and noted that it "represents the pinnacle of our competition, and it should feature our strongest players playing our toughest original material".

have said that no contestants from season 39 have been contacted regarding their availability for any postseason tournament and noted that it "represents the pinnacle of our competition, and it should feature our strongest players playing our toughest original material". The show will instead return with original episodes featuring “the best of our WGA written material.”

More details will be shared next month.

Meanwhile, Celebrity Jeopardy! will return to ABC

will return to Both Jeopardy! and Celebrity Jeopardy! are covered under the SAG-AFTRA Network Code, which allows the shows to continue filming.

What They're Saying: