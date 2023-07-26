Spidey Bells, Deadpool Smells, Funko’s Got New Pop!s: Pre-Orders Now Open for Marvel Holiday Pop! Figures

Ho, ho, holiday Funko! Folks, the season of giving is still months away, but Funko is already bestowing on their fans a new assortment of Marvel Pop! figures dressed in their best ugly sweaters and holiday garb. From Wolverine to She-Hulk this year’s assortment is one of the ages.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

It’s the most wonderful time of the year… when Funko rolls out their seasonal Pop! figures and once again they’re bringing the Marvel universe into the world of vinyl collectibles.

Whether you love savage heroes, super strength, or web slinging abilities, you can add some Marvel madness to your holiday decor. The 2023 assortment features: Wolverine Deadpool Spider-Man She-Hulk Iron Man

The popular heroes are depicted as themselves with a bit of a Christmas flourish spanning everything from ugly sweaters and elf ear hats, to a sack of gifts and some snow.

The Marvel Holiday Funko Pop! collection is available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth

Figures are expected to ship to fans in October 2023 and January 2024. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth:

Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our ​​ EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout to save 10% on in-stock items and enjoy Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $59+.

Marvel Holiday She-Hulk Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1286 – $11.99

Marvel Holiday Iron Man with Bag Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1282 – $11.99

Marvel Holiday Deadpool Sweater Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1283 – $11.99

Marvel Holiday Wolverine with Sign Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1285 – $11.99

Marvel Holiday Spider-Man Sweater Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1284 – $11.99

Marvel Holiday Spider-Man Funko Pocket Pop! Vinyl Figure and Youth T-Shirt 2-Pack – $11.99

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Groot Funko Pocket Pop! Vinyl Figure and Youth T-Shirt 2-Pack – $19.99

More Marvel Holiday Fun:

Fan favorite Funko Pop! holiday designs from last year are returning in 2023…in Jumbo Pin form!

If you loved the gingerbread styles of Scarlet Witch, Spider-Man , Iron Man and Captain America

Marvel Gingerbread Scarlet Witch Large Enamel Funko Pop! Pin #35 – $14.99

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!