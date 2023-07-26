Spidey Bells, Deadpool Smells, Funko’s Got New Pop!s: Pre-Orders Now Open for Marvel Holiday Pop! Figures

Ho, ho, holiday Funko! Folks, the season of giving is still months away, but Funko is already bestowing on their fans a new assortment of Marvel Pop! figures dressed in their best ugly sweaters and holiday garb. From Wolverine to She-Hulk this year’s assortment is one of the ages.
What’s Happening:
- It’s the most wonderful time of the year… when Funko rolls out their seasonal Pop! figures and once again they’re bringing the Marvel universe into the world of vinyl collectibles.
- Whether you love savage heroes, super strength, or web slinging abilities, you can add some Marvel madness to your holiday decor. The 2023 assortment features:
- Wolverine
- Deadpool
- Spider-Man
- She-Hulk
- Iron Man
- The popular heroes are depicted as themselves with a bit of a Christmas flourish spanning everything from ugly sweaters and elf ear hats, to a sack of gifts and some snow.
- The Marvel Holiday Funko Pop! collection is available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth and prices range from $11.99-$19.99.
- Figures are expected to ship to fans in October 2023 and January 2024. Links to the individual items can be found below.
Marvel Holiday She-Hulk Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1286 – $11.99
Marvel Holiday Iron Man with Bag Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1282 – $11.99
Marvel Holiday Deadpool Sweater Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1283 – $11.99
Marvel Holiday Wolverine with Sign Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1285 – $11.99
Marvel Holiday Spider-Man Sweater Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1284 – $11.99
Marvel Holiday Spider-Man Funko Pocket Pop! Vinyl Figure and Youth T-Shirt 2-Pack – $11.99
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Groot Funko Pocket Pop! Vinyl Figure and Youth T-Shirt 2-Pack – $19.99
More Marvel Holiday Fun:
- Fan favorite Funko Pop! holiday designs from last year are returning in 2023…in Jumbo Pin form!
- If you loved the gingerbread styles of Scarlet Witch, Spider-Man, Iron Man and Captain America, you can pre-order these new display pieces and grow your collection now.
Marvel Gingerbread Scarlet Witch Large Enamel Funko Pop! Pin #35 – $14.99
