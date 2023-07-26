New Knight’s End Variant Covers Revealed

To get you excited for the Death of Moon Knight story arc coming to Jed MacKay and Alessandro Cappuccio’s run of Moon Knight, revisit some of the most memorable moments this November in the new Knight’s End Variant Covers.

What's Happening:

Death is looming for Marvel MOON KNIGHT by writer Jed MacKay and Alessandro Cappuccio.

The character's current blockbuster run is gearing up for a dramatic turning point in October's MOON KNIGHT #28, the start of a three-part saga titled The Death of Moon Knight.

, the start of a three-part saga titled . The story will present the climactic battle between Moon Knight and Black Spectre, and while it may mark the tragic end of Marc Spector’s latest era, his vengeance will surely outlive him.

Before his demise, Moon Knight’s life will flash before his eyes in new KNIGHT’S END VARIANT COVERS.

Gracing the covers of November's hottest titles, the industry's leading artists will revisit Moon Knight's greatest eras with homages to classic Moon Knight stories.

Across over 20 covers, fans can see the most impactful moments of Moon Knight’s super hero career including his famous battles, key turning points of his mythos, and fresh takes on his iconic looks and imagery.

It’s a bittersweet journey through Moon Knight’s past just as a new beginning approaches!

Check out some of the covers now and stay tuned for more to be revealed in the coming weeks.

And don’t miss the start of this Moon Knight milestone when The Last Days of Moon Knight begins on October 18 in MOON KNIGHT #28.

On Sale 11/1

AVENGERS #7 KNIGHT'S END VARIANT COVER BY MARCOS MARTIN

DOCTOR STRANGE #9 KNIGHT'S END VARIANT COVER BY MEGHAN HETRICK

SCARLET WITCH #10 KNIGHT'S END VARIANT COVER BY MARC ASPINALL

VENOM #27 KNIGHT'S END VARIANT COVER BY PETE WOODS

WHITE WIDOW #1 KNIGHT'S END VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY

X-MEN #28 KNIGHT'S END VARIANT COVER BY IVAN TAO

On Sale 11/8

BLACK PANTHER #6 KNIGHT'S END VARIANT COVER BY STEPHANIE HANS

DAREDEVIL #3 KNIGHT'S END VARIANT COVER BY DUSTIN NGUYEN

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #8 KNIGHT'S END VARIANT COVER BY BILL SIENKIEWICZ

PUNISHER #1 KNIGHT'S END VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

On Sale 11/15

IMMORTAL THOR #4 KNIGHT'S END VARIANT BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

On Sale 11/22

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #38 KNIGHT'S END VARIANT COVER BY VALERIO GIANGIORDANO

CAPTAIN MARVEL #2 KNIGHT'S END VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS

INCREDIBLE HULK #6 KNIGHT'S END VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK #2 KNIGHT'S END VARIANT COVER BY DANIEL ACUÑA

WOLVERINE #39 KNIGHT'S END VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST

On Sale 11/29

CAPTAIN AMERICA #3 KNIGHT'S END VARIANT COVER BY BJORN BARENDS

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #12 KNIGHT'S END VARIANT COVER BY SALVADOR LARROCA