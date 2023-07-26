Hulu Releases Trailer for Season 3 of “Only Murders in the Building”

Hulu has released the official trailer for the highly anticipated third season of Only Murders in the Building, which premieres on Tuesday, August 8th.

What’s Happening:

Hulu has released a typically hilarious trailer for the third season of Only Murders in the Building , starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez.

, starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez. The Emmy-nominated series returns with two episodes on Tuesday, August 8th, with new episodes streaming weekly thereafter.

Season three finds Charles, Oliver & Mabel investigating a murder behind the scenes of a Broadway show. Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) is a Hollywood action star whose Broadway debut is cut short by his untimely death. Aided by co-star Loretta Durkin (Meryl Streep), our trio embarks on their toughest case yet, all while director Oliver desperately attempts to put his show back together. Curtains up!

The trailer revealed that the new season will feature original music from the composers of La La Land, Waitress and Hairspray.

Only Murders in the Building is an American mystery-comedy television series created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman.

is an American mystery-comedy television series created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman. The ten-episode first season premiered on Hulu in August 2021.

The plot follows three strangers played by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, with a shared interest in a true crime podcast.

The series has received critical acclaim for its comedic approach to crime fiction, as well as the performances and chemistry among the lead performers.