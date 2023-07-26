Photos: D23’s X-Men Hellfire Gala Steals the Show at San Diego Comic-Con 2023

In the Marvel Universe, the Hellfire Gala is the biggest event of the year. Heroes and villains from around the world are invited to an elegant ball on the Mutant island nation of Krakoa for an unforgettable night. This year, at San Diego Comic-Con, D23 brought that event to life and the Marvel fans flocked to the party.

Upon entry, Marvel fans were greeted by a few grand photo ops, including cutouts of some of their favorite characters. Guests were also given a commemorative pin, a tag for a free drink and a tag to receive a bag of Marvel goodies on the way out.

The Hellfire Gala consisted of three rooms: The Green Lagoon, The Hellfire Ballroom and Lair-X. Each room had it’s own offerings, it’s own DJ and it’s own vibes.

The Green Lagoon was a perfect recreation of the Krakoan tiki bar, complete with lush green scenery and plenty to drink.

The Hellfire Ballroom could only be accessed by entering through a Krakoan gate, which traditionally only allows mutants to pass through, but for this night only, they made an exception.

Only mutants can walk through the Krakoan gate to get to the Hellfire Ballroom! #SDCC2023 #D23Events pic.twitter.com/qlX7a1CQ02 — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) July 23, 2023

This room was you traditional nightclub atmosphere, complete with dancefloor, with a touch of Emma Frost’s signature elegance and more cutouts of beloved (or in some cases, not so much) characters.

And finally, we had Lair-X. This was by far the biggest room, with some more relaxed vibes, plenty of booths to relax in, X-Men arcade cabinets, food, drinks, another dancefloor and dozens of photo ops.

The thing that really put the Hellfire Gala over the top though, was the incredible costumes Marvel fans wore to the event. So many fans really captured the vibe of the Hellfire Gala from the comics, which is to have some of our favorite characters dressed in their finest fashion.

D23’s X-Men Hellfire Gala was a massive success and a great time for all who were lucky enough to attend. The only thing missing were the words “First Annual.” Here’s hoping this becomes a party we can all look forward to year after year.

Be sure to check out all of our coverage from San Diego Comic-Con 2023.