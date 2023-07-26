Photos: The Next Generation of Marvel Art is on Display at the Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel

As the Adventures by Disney – Disney Parks Around the World, A Private Jet Adventure continues, our travelers got a chance to check out the work of the new Marvel Art Atelier program at the Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel in Disneyland Paris.

The new display can be found in the Jack Kirby Legacy Gallery, a space dedicated to hosting seasonal exhibitions.

The Marvel Art Atelier is a new training program for aspiring Marvel artists. In June 2023, a class of five talented mentees unleashed their pen powers under the expert guidance of Marvel mentor Giuseppe Camuncoli and Stormbreakers Peach Momoko and Natacha Bustos. The art of all three mentees is on display in the gallery.

Giuseppe, Peach and Natacha taught the mentees the tricks and techniques they use to bring the page to life in a way that only Marvel can do while simultaneously challenging them on specific Marvel themes.The gallery features art from program mentees like Jason Muhr, Matteo Leoni, Adam Farquharson, Federica Mancin and Dani Parker.

More on Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel:

At Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel, the guest experience is taken to the next level with a holistic, 360-degree approach to storytelling and exclusive experiences including a Selfie Spot with Spider-Man at the Super Hero Station, a creative space for little ones called Marvel Design Studio, and the Hero Training Zone, an outdoor field with dedicated areas for a variety of sports activities to be enjoyed by guests of all ages.

This four-star hotel offers premium comfort and personalized services, while celebrating the culture and vibrant energy of New York City, styled as an iconic art gallery. With more than 350 pieces of artwork on display, spanning both comics and movies, it is one of the largest collections of MARVEL artwork in the world. The collection was created by more than 110 artists from all around the world and includes about 50 pieces created exclusively for the hotel.

Stay tuned to LaughingPlace.com and all our social media accounts for more updates in the coming days and weeks as we take our Disney Parks Around the Globe – A Private Jet Adventure.