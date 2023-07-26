Gonzo, Kermit and the Whole Gang Featured in New “The Muppet Christmas Carol” Funko Pop! Collection

Ho, ho, holiday Funko! Folks, the season of giving is still months away, but Funko is already bestowing on their fans a new assortment of The Muppet Christmas Carol Pop! figures inspired by their take on the Charles Dickens classic.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

It’s the most wonderful time of the year… when Funko rolls out their seasonal Pop! figures. This year the beloved Muppets are getting a Christmas makeover in the style of their film The Muppets Christmas Carol .

. The whole gang's here dressed in period clothing and hairstyles from the mid 19th century and we gotta say, they look fantastic! This lineup includes: Kermit and Robin as Bob Cratchit and Tiny Tim Statler and Waldorf as the Marely Brothers Gonzo as Mr. Dickens and Rizzo Fozzie Bear as Fozziewig Miss Piggy as Emily Cratchit Ebenezer Scrooge



Each character is part of the Pop! Movies series and is packaged in a window box that’s perfect for display as is.

The Muppets Christmas Carol Funko Pop! collection is available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth and prices range from $11.99-$19.99.

Funko Pop! collection is and prices range from $11.99-$19.99. Figures are expected to ship to fans in October 2023 and links to the individual items can be found below.

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth:

Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our ​​EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout to save 10% on in-stock items and enjoy Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $59+.

The Muppet Christmas Carol Bob Cratchit with Tiny Tim Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1457 – $11.99

The Muppet Christmas Carol The Marley Brothers Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure 2-Pack – $19.99

The Muppet Christmas Carol Charles Dickens with Rizzo Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1456 – $11.99

The Muppet Christmas Carol Fozziwig Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1453 – $11.99

The Muppet Christmas Carol Mrs. Cratchit Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1454 – $11.99

The Muppet Christmas Carol Scrooge Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1455 – $11.99

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!