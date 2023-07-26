The Tourism Oversight District Has Approved New Contract for Reedy Creek Firefighters

The Board of Supervisors for the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District has approved a new contract for Reedy Creek Firefighters.
What's Happening:
- The Board of Supervisors for the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District has approved a proposed contract for the Reedy Creek Firefighters A-Unit.
- The agreement will be backdated to January 1, 2023, and be in effect until the end of 2025.
- The bargaining agreement outlines benefits, working conditions, and wages for the A Unit of the Reedy Creek Professional Firefighters Association IAFF 2117.
The A Unit Includes:
- Firefighter/EMT
- Firefighter/Paramedic
- Engineer
- Lieutenant
- Communicator
- EMS Team Paramedic
- EMS Team EMT
- Fire Inspector
- Plans Examiner
- Sprinkler Technician
- Assistant Supervisor
Positions That Are Not Included From A-Unit Agreement and Negotiated Separately:
- Chief
- Deputy Chief
- Assistant Chief
- Assistant Manager
- Commander
- Battalion Chief
- Captain
- Supervisor
- Clerical Personnel