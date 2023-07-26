The Tourism Oversight District Has Approved New Contract for Reedy Creek Firefighters

The Board of Supervisors for the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District has approved a new contract for Reedy Creek Firefighters.

What's Happening:

The Board of Supervisors for the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District has approved a proposed contract for the Reedy Creek Firefighters A-Unit.

The agreement will be backdated to January 1, 2023, and be in effect until the end of 2025.

The bargaining agreement outlines benefits, working conditions, and wages for the A Unit of the Reedy Creek Professional Firefighters Association IAFF 2117.

The A Unit Includes:

Firefighter/EMT

Firefighter/Paramedic

Engineer

Lieutenant

Communicator

EMS Team Paramedic

EMS Team EMT

Fire Inspector

Plans Examiner

Sprinkler Technician

Assistant Supervisor

Positions That Are Not Included From A-Unit Agreement and Negotiated Separately: