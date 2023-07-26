The Tourism Oversight District Has Approved New Contract for Reedy Creek Firefighters

The Board of Supervisors for the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District has approved a new contract for Reedy Creek Firefighters.

What's Happening:

  • The Board of Supervisors for the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District has approved a proposed contract for the Reedy Creek Firefighters A-Unit.
  • The agreement will be backdated to January 1, 2023, and be in effect until the end of 2025.
  • The bargaining agreement outlines benefits, working conditions, and wages for the A Unit of the Reedy Creek Professional Firefighters Association IAFF 2117.

The A Unit Includes:

  • Firefighter/EMT
  • Firefighter/Paramedic
  • Engineer
  • Lieutenant
  • Communicator
  • EMS Team Paramedic
  • EMS Team EMT
  • Fire Inspector
  • Plans Examiner
  • Sprinkler Technician
  • Assistant Supervisor

Positions That Are Not Included From A-Unit Agreement and Negotiated Separately:

  • Chief
  • Deputy Chief
  • Assistant Chief
  • Assistant Manager
  • Commander
  • Battalion Chief
  • Captain
  • Supervisor
  • Clerical Personnel