ESPN Chief Jimmy Pitaro Talking to Potential Partners for the Sports Brand

ESPN chief Jimmy Pitaro has shared more on what the brand is looking for in a “strategic partner” as THR reports.
What’s Happening:
- Previously, in an interview with CNBC on July 13th, Disney CEO Bob Iger indicated that the company was interested in finding a strategic partner for ESPN.
- Since then, reports have indicated that the network has begun talks with sports leagues about the potential for partnership.
- ESPN head Jimmy Pitaro commented more on this at an event Tuesday sponsored by CNBC and Boardroom.
- "We are going to be making our flagship channels available direct-to-consumer. And yes as a part of that we are interested in partners. Partners that we think can make the flagship product more compelling," Pitaro said, adding “And so we’re looking at things like distribution, technology, marketing, and content.”
- Pitaro also noted, "Bob and I have had conversations, we’ve been having conversations. It’s early but we’ve both been very pleased by what I’ll call a healthy level of interest in ESPN."
- "I will emphasize the fact that we believe that there are parties out there that can help us on the content side. And so you can draw whatever conclusions you want from that. But, you know, my priority is when we do launch flagship channels directly to the consumer a la carte, that the content proposition is as compelling as it can be."
- These efforts come as Disney’s linear television business has continued to decline, with Iger even suggesting that these assets “may not be core to Disney.”
- Pitaro also hit on the traditional TV model, stating, "We are obviously very aware of what’s happening in the traditional television world. And that business model has been very good to ESPN and the Walt Disney Company. At the same time., Bob and I have been clear that taking our channels, our flagship channels direct- to-consumer is a when, it’s not if."
- Pitaro did add that "when we do that, it’ll be in parallel with the traditional world," which suggests that a direct-to-consumer ESPN does not necessarily mean the end of ESPN’s linear offerings.