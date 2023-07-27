Get in the Spooky Mood with New “Haunted Mansion” Ambience Video

“When hinges creak in doorless chambers and strange and frightening sounds echo through the halls, whenever candlelights flicker where the air is deathly still, that is the time when ghosts are present, practicing their terror with ghoulish delight.” Walt Disney Studios has shared a new ambience video to help get you in that spooky mood before seeing Haunted Mansion.

The new video invites foolish mortals to “enter if you dare.”

Sounds of distant organ music, thunder, crows and more accompany this video of the outside of the ghostly retreat.

Watch the new ambience video below:

About Disney’s Haunted Mansion: