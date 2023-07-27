Get in the Spooky Mood with New “Haunted Mansion” Ambience Video

“When hinges creak in doorless chambers and strange and frightening sounds echo through the halls, whenever candlelights flicker where the air is deathly still, that is the time when ghosts are present, practicing their terror with ghoulish delight.” Walt Disney Studios has shared a new ambience video to help get you in that spooky mood before seeing Haunted Mansion.
- The new video invites foolish mortals to “enter if you dare.”
- Sounds of distant organ music, thunder, crows and more accompany this video of the outside of the ghostly retreat.
- Watch the new ambience video below:
About Disney’s Haunted Mansion:
- Justin Simien directs the new film, which stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Owen Wilson, Jared Leto, Winona Ryder, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Dan Levy, LaKeith Stanfield, and Tiffany Haddish.
- Inspired by the classic Disney parks attraction, the mysterious adventure follows a doctor (Dawson) and her 9-year-old son (Dillon), looking to start a new life, move into a strangely affordable mansion in New Orleans, only to discover that the place is much more than they bargained for. Desperate for help, they contact a priest (Wilson), who, in turn, enlists the aid of a widowed scientist-turned failed-paranormal expert (Stanfield), a French Quarter psychic (Haddish) and a crotchety historian (DeVito).
- Haunted Mansion is due out in theaters on July 28th. Check out Mike’s review of the new film.