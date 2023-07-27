Hulu Announces Fourth Season Premiere of “The Kardashians” In September

Earlier today, Hulu revealed the premiere of the fourth season of their hit series, The Kardashians, set to arrive on the streamer on September 28th.

Earlier today, Hulu announced the return of their hit series for a fourth season, The Kardashians, on September 28th of this year, with new episodes every Thursday.

The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all access pass into their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie bring the cameras back to give truth to their stories. From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight.

The season one premiere of The Kardashians launched as the most-watched premiere in the history of the platform and the series remains the most-watched unscripted series in Hulu's history.

Originally, the series Keeping Up with the Kardashians began in 2007 and ran for 19 seasons on the E! Network before jumping over to their own series on Hulu, debuting in late 2021. In territories where Hulu is not available, The Kardashians can be seen on Disney+

Earlier this year, The Kardashians was renewed at Hulu with the order for an additional 20 episodes that occurred just ahead of the debut of the third season of the series at the streamer.

Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner star while Fulwell 73 partner Ben Winston executive produces alongside Emma Conway and Elizabeth Jones with Danielle King serving as showrunner and executive producer. Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner also serve as executive producers.

You can stream the first three seasons of The Kardashians now on Hulu.