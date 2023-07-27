Lauren Tempest Appointed General Manager of Hulu

Lauren Tempest has been appointed to General Manager of Hulu, effective immediately, it was announced today by Joe Earley, President of Direct-to-Consumer, Disney Entertainment.

Tempest, who was named SVP of Content Partnerships, Acquisitions and Scheduling in May of 2022, will expand her current purview and assume responsibility for the Hulu business.

She will continue to report directly to Earley.

In her previous role at Hulu, Tempest oversaw Hulu’s robust library of content, working closely with The Walt Disney Company’s content engines, including Disney Television Studios (20th Studios, 20th Animation Television, ABC FX

In that role, she also worked with the company’s third-party partners to acquire top SVOD titles, which recently included the critically-acclaimed and fan-favorite Schitt’s Creek .

. During her tenure with that team, Tempest was part of the group that established a new strategic scheduling framework and drove partnerships with TWDC content brands as they launched high-performing tentpole titles like The Bear and Prey .

and . Tempest is based in Los Angeles where she joined Hulu in 2015, after six years with NBCUniversal’s USA Network.

