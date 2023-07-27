Second Chance to Pick Up Magic Key Holder Exclusive Print at Disneyland Resort

If you are a Magic Key holder and missed your opportunity to pick up a special print of Mickey and Minnie Mouse in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Park, you’ll have another opportunity.

What’s Happening:

  • Magic Key holders, here’s another chance to pick up this special castle print.
  • This print was created by artist Asia Ellington and features Mickey and Minnie Mouse in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Park.
  • While supplies last, this will be available now through August 13, 2023.

Available At:

