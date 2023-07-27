Second Chance to Pick Up Magic Key Holder Exclusive Print at Disneyland Resort

If you are a Magic Key holder and missed your opportunity to pick up a special print of Mickey and Minnie Mouse in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Park, you’ll have another opportunity.

Magic Key holders, here’s another chance to pick up this special castle print.

This print was created by artist Asia Ellington and features Mickey and Minnie Mouse in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Park.

While supplies last, this will be available now through August 13, 2023.

