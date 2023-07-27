Celebrate National Spider-Man Day with Awesome Marvel Toys and Costumes from Jazwares

Did you know that August 1st is National Spider-Man Day?! That’s right folks, you have all the more reason to celebrate the web slinger (or your favorite iteration of the character) and treat yourself to awesome Spider-Man merchandise! Jazwares recently spotlighted some of their Spidey offerings for adults and kids that will make everyone feel like a hero.

Are you ready to swing into action? National Spider-Man Day is approaching on August 1, and toy company Jazwares has the perfect lineup of Spidey products to make this day truly spectacular.

Several hot products are available now at retailers like Amazon, Target, Walmart, and HalloweenCostumes.com.

Prices range from $18.99-$124.99 and links to the individual items can be found below.

Spider-Man Costumes

Look out: here comes the amazing Spider-Rex Costume! This Cretaceous spider king roars to life through fan-operated inflatable nylon. Its spider emblem is printed below a face window sto give the wearer full visibility beneath its heroic snout. It also includes a pair of clawed gloves to defend the Savage Land from Venomosaurus.

Marvel Spider-Rex Inflatable Costume (Adult)

Available at Oriental Trading and Amazon

Inspired by Peter Parker’s advanced nanotech armor, this full-bodied jumpsuit will prepare your kid for the final battle with any villain. It’s cut from poly jersey and stuffed with polyfill on the arms and body. It also features Spidey’s unique spider symbol on the costume’s front that lights up with Mondo-Tech and comes with a fabric mask to keep your identity safe.

Marvel Spider-Man Integrated Suit Deluxe Light Up Youth Costume (Child)

Available at HalloweenCostumes.com

Inspired by Peter Parker’s original spider suit, this full-bodied jumpsuit will transform you into the iconic web head. It’s cut from poly jersey and stuffed with polyfill on the arms, body, legs and shoe spats. It also features Peter’s classic spider symbol on the costume’s front and back along with a fabric mask to keep your identity secret.

Marvel Spider-Man Qualux Costume (Adult):

Available on Target and Oriental Trading

Spider-Man Toys & Products

Swing into the latest Spidey adventure with the My Friend Spidey 16-Inch Plush with sounds. Press the spider on the Webbed-Wonder’s chest to activate one of 16 authentic phrases, including “Let’s practice our Spidey swing,” “Way to go team Spidey,” and more!

My Friend Spidey Feature Plush

Available now at Amazon

Web-out with an iconic Marvel character inspired by the animated show! Kids will love playing with this fan-favorite Black Panther figure and Panther Patroller vehicle inspired by the popular Marvel animated show. Each 4-inch Spidey and His Amazing Friends features 5 points of articulation, including a vehicle with wheels.

Spidey and His Amazing Friends Marvel Black Panther Action Figure

Available at Amazon

These cuddly 8-Inch Little Plush are ready to become your little Marvel-fans new best friend. Hero Plush Toys are the perfect size to tag along on any new hero-like adventures. There are many more characters to collect, perfect for recreating the amazing adventures from the show.

Marvel Hero Friends Black Panther Plush

Available at Walmart

