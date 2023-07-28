2024 Walt Disney World Calendar Appears Throughout Resort For Purchase

A select group of Disney Fans can rest comfortably knowing on their next Walt Disney World visit, they can pick up next year's calendar featuring fantastic imagery from around the resort.

What’s Happening:

The 2024 edition of the Walt Disney World 16-Month calendar is now available at retail locations across the Walt Disney World Resort.

The annual tradition of picking up one the new calendars is a common one for many a Disney Parks fan, and this one has been available for about a month now, but is starting to appear more frequently across Walt Disney World.

The back of the calendar, though shrink wrapped, still showcases the images that park fans can expect to see as the months go by, featuring: Harambe Market at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Halloween on Main Street USA Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure EPCOT Christmas on Main Street USA Expedition: Everest – Legend of the Forbidden Mountain Star Wars Disney’s Hollywood Studios Buzz Lightyear Topiary at EPCOT’s Mission: SPACE Alien Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom Disney Skyliner

The Calendar starts in September of 2023 and runs through December of 2024. As of press time, the calendar retails for $16.99, and a Disneyland Resort