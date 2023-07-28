20th Century Studios Sets December Release for “The Bikeriders,” Starring Tom Hardy

20th Century Studios has set Jeff Nichols’ The Bikeriders, starring Tom Hardy, for a December 1st release, according to Deadline.

  • The Bikeriders follows the rise of a Midwestern motorcycle club through the lives of its members.
  • The film is based on the Danny Lyon novel of the same name and is produced by Sarah Green and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones.
  • The Bikeriders stars:
    • Tom Hardy
    • Boyd Holbrook
    • Michael Shannon
    • Austin Butler
    • Jodie Comer
    • Norman Reedus
  • Deadline notes that it is a good sign that studios’ film slates aren’t being completely erased amidst the SAG-AFTRA strike.
