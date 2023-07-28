20th Century Studios Sets December Release for “The Bikeriders,” Starring Tom Hardy

20th Century Studios has set Jeff Nichols’ The Bikeriders, starring Tom Hardy, for a December 1st release, according to Deadline.
- The Bikeriders follows the rise of a Midwestern motorcycle club through the lives of its members.
- The film is based on the Danny Lyon novel of the same name and is produced by Sarah Green and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones.
- The Bikeriders stars:
- Tom Hardy
- Boyd Holbrook
- Michael Shannon
- Austin Butler
- Jodie Comer
- Norman Reedus
- Deadline notes that it is a good sign that studios’ film slates aren’t being completely erased amidst the SAG-AFTRA strike.
