20th Century Studios Sets December Release for “The Bikeriders,” Starring Tom Hardy

20th Century Studios has set Jeff Nichols’ The Bikeriders, starring Tom Hardy, for a December 1st release, according to Deadline.

follows the rise of a Midwestern motorcycle club through the lives of its members. The film is based on the Danny Lyon novel of the same name and is produced by Sarah Green and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones.

The Bikeriders stars: Tom Hardy, Boyd Holbrook, Michael Shannon, Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, Norman Reedus.

Deadline notes that it is a good sign that studios' film slates aren't being completely erased amidst the SAG-AFTRA strike.

