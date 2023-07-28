Weekend Shopping Spree! Browse BoxLunch’s Buy Two, Get One Free Sale Featuring Disney, Marvel and Star Wars

The weekend is here and BoxLunch is celebrating with a BOGO sale you won’t want to miss. For a limited time guests can enjoy the Buy Two, Get One Free sitewide offer that applies to an exciting range of pop culture favorites from Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, and so much more!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Is it time for a shopping spree? We say yes! Treat yourself to the awesome Buy Two, Get One Free sale at BoxLunch and stock up on dozens of Disney faves.

Whether you’re looking for clothing, accessories, collectibles or a cute addition for the home, you’re sure to find something wonderful as part of this BOGO.

Best of all, there’s no code needed and you can enjoy free standard shipping on purchases of $75+ (pre-tax).

We’re especially fond of the Gravity Falls mini backpack, The Black Cauldron sliding pin, and the Enanto Floral dress, but there’s still so much more to check out!

Disney Gravity Falls Mabel & Dipper Fist Bump Mini Backpack – BoxLunch Exclusive

Star Wars Ewok Victory Dance Mini Backpack – BoxLunch Exclusive

Disney Tsum Tsum Series 2 Blind Bag Plush

Star Wars Darth Vader Holographic Light

Disney Chip & Dale Skateboarding Enamel Pin Set – BoxLunch Exclusive

Loungefly Disney The Black Cauldron Scene Sliding Enamel Pin

Disney Haunted Mansion Character Blind Bag Keychain

Disney The Haunted Mansion Wallpaper Print Tapestry Throw – BoxLunch Exclusive

Her Universe Disney Encanto Floral Allover Print Smock Dress – BoxLunch Exclusive

Disney Pixar Brave Merida & Bears Allover Print Smock Dress – BoxLunch Exclusive

Star Wars Darth Vader Floral Allover Print Button-Up Midi Dress – BoxLunch Exclusive

Marvel The Guardians of the Galaxy Rocket & Groot Allover Print Sleep Pants – BoxLunch Exclusive

Good to Know:

Buy Two, Get One Free discounts valid only on purchases made online at BoxLunch.com for a LIMITED TIME ONLY.

Promotional price will be reflected in the cart to the item of lesser monetary value.

If the free item is returned, the refund value will not be reduced by the prorated amount of the discounted item.

Must purchase at least 3 items to be eligible for the discount.

Cannot be combined with any other offers, coupons, discounts, or promotions.

Not valid towards select products, donations, prior purchases, gift cards, taxes, or shipping

Free Standard Shipping With $75 Purchase Excludes Pre-Order Items

An order must total at least $75 before taxes, shipping, and handling.

Offer valid for orders shipping within the United States only (excluding Hawaii and Alaska) and does not include overnight, 2 day, or 3 day shipping.

Not valid on Canada, Puerto Rico, APO/FPO, or international orders.

