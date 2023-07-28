Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of “Howard the Duck” With a Special One-Shot This November

This November, fans are invited to a birthday blowout for one of comics’ most unique characters in “Howard the Duck #1.” Announced this past weekend at San Diego Comic-Con, Howard the Duck’s 50th anniversary one-shot will be an giant-sized spectacle that will reunite writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Joe Quinones, the sensational creative team behind Howard’s smash hit and critically acclaimed 2015 ongoing series. Marvel shared some more exciting details.

Joined by other writers and artists eager to put their own spin on this fan-favorite icon, Zdarsky and Quinones will get into the nitty-gritty of the private-eye’s hectic history with a feather-raising journey through the Howard-verse.

This collection of all-new tales will tackle all the different paths Howard could’ve taken during his offbeat adventures, and pose fascinating questions for this furious fowl’s future.

Meet Howard. He’s a hard-boiled P.I. with problems by the duckload. But a cosmic, all-seeing friend known as the Peeper is giving him a chance to see what his life could be! The joys he could have! All the ways his life could suck way less than it does now! In other words: “Whaugh If?”

Here’s some of the craziness that readers can look forward to: Emmy-nominated writer and comedian Daniel Kibblesmith and acclaimed artist Annie Wu put Howard in the Oval Office! Inspired by a classic tale from Steve Gerber and Gene Colan’s 70s’ run, Howard the Duck has been sworn in as President. Find out if how gutsy he is as Commander in Chief when the Earth is invaded by aliens in this startling political satire! Popular video game designer and writer Merritt K makes her Marvel And more.

Check out the main cover above and a variant cover below by Ron Lim and pick up “Howard the Duck #1″ on November 29.