“GMA” Guest List” Richard E. Grant, Danielle Steel and More to Appear Week of July 31st

by |
Tags: , , ,

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for July 31st-August 5th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of July 31st-August 5th:

  • Monday, July 31
    • Small Business, Big Impact Series: Unique Sweets
    • Rolling Fork community leans on each other in the wake of the tornado
    • National Avocado Day: Ultimate Guac-Off!
      • Chefs Marcela Valladolid and Brooke Williamson
      • Chef Judges Josh Capon and Melba Wilson
  • Tuesday, August 1
    • Small Business, Big Impact Series: All Star Cleaning
    • Richard E. Grant (Pocketful of Happiness)
  • Wednesday, August 2
    • Small Business, Big Impact Series: Café Momentum
    • Danielle Steel (Happiness)
    • Chat and performance by Carla Morrison
  • Thursday, August 3
    • GMA Beats Under the Streets
    • Chef George Duran
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, August 4
    • Chris Connelly interviews Katy Perry
    • GMA highlights National Chocolate Cookie Day with B. Dylan Hollis and Maria Provenzano
    • GMA Summer Concert Series: Madison Beer
  • Saturday, August 5
    • Elizabeth Acevedo (Family Lore)
    • GMA celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with 2Pac music video actress Ethel Love

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.