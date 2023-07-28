“GMA” Guest List” Richard E. Grant, Danielle Steel and More to Appear Week of July 31st

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for July 31st-August 5th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

GMA Guests for the Week of July 31st-August 5th:

Monday, July 31 Small Business, Big Impact Series: Unique Sweets Rolling Fork community leans on each other in the wake of the tornado National Avocado Day: Ultimate Guac-Off! Chefs Marcela Valladolid and Brooke Williamson Chef Judges Josh Capon and Melba Wilson

Tuesday, August 1 Small Business, Big Impact Series: All Star Cleaning Richard E. Grant ( Pocketful of Happiness )

Wednesday, August 2 Small Business, Big Impact Series: Café Momentum Danielle Steel ( Happiness ) Chat and performance by Carla Morrison

Thursday, August 3 GMA Beats Under the Streets Chef George Duran Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, August 4 Chris Connelly interviews Katy Perry GMA highlights National Chocolate Cookie Day with B. Dylan Hollis and Maria Provenzano GMA Summer Concert Series: Madison Beer

Saturday, August 5 Elizabeth Acevedo ( Family Lore ) GMA celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with 2Pac music video actress Ethel Love



