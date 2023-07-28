“GMA” Guest List” Richard E. Grant, Danielle Steel and More to Appear Week of July 31st

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for July 31st-August 5th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of July 31st-August 5th:
- Monday, July 31
- Small Business, Big Impact Series: Unique Sweets
- Rolling Fork community leans on each other in the wake of the tornado
- National Avocado Day: Ultimate Guac-Off!
- Chefs Marcela Valladolid and Brooke Williamson
- Chef Judges Josh Capon and Melba Wilson
- Tuesday, August 1
- Small Business, Big Impact Series: All Star Cleaning
- Richard E. Grant (Pocketful of Happiness)
- Wednesday, August 2
- Small Business, Big Impact Series: Café Momentum
- Danielle Steel (Happiness)
- Chat and performance by Carla Morrison
- Thursday, August 3
- GMA Beats Under the Streets
- Chef George Duran
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, August 4
- Chris Connelly interviews Katy Perry
- GMA highlights National Chocolate Cookie Day with B. Dylan Hollis and Maria Provenzano
- GMA Summer Concert Series: Madison Beer
- Saturday, August 5
- Elizabeth Acevedo (Family Lore)
- GMA celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with 2Pac music video actress Ethel Love
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.