“GMA3” Guest List: Issa Rae, Randall Park and More to Appear Week of July 31st

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of July 31st-August 4th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of July 31st-August 4th:

Monday, July 31 Nicole Lapin ( Money Rehab ) Chat and performance by Foreigner

Tuesday, August 1 Dara Mirjahangiry (Sei Less restaurant co-founder; Celebrating 50 years of hip-hop with a special August menu) Issa Rae (Mentorship and inclusion in creative industries) David Byrne ( Here Lies Love )

Wednesday, August 2 Chat and performance by Carla Morrison Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, August 3 Dr. Stacie Stephenson ( Glow ) Chef Kwame Onwuachi Ian Shaw (Broadway musical The Shark is Broken )

Friday, August 4 Kevin “KB” Burgess ( Dangerous Jesus ) Randall Park ( Shortcomings )



