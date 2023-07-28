Luca at Hot Topic – T-Shirts Tank Tops, and Picnic Accessories for Summertime Fun

We all know Hot Topic has a very specific look and feel, but along with some of their edgier products are plenty of adorable Disney items too. In fact their website is so full of Disney goodies that we’re breaking things down a bit into some of our favorite characters and movies. Today, we’re looking at Luca!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

On any given day you can find us browsing the internet for Disney themed merchandise, sales and other shopping opportunities. Over at Hot Topic guests will discover a wide selection of Luca-themed products that range from belts and wallets to decals, picnic baskets, and apparel too.

I’ve been into Hot Topic stores many times, and have seen some cute Disney items, but I didn’t realize there was so much more online! Today we’re taking a look at the Luca offerings whether new, exclusive, clearance or just on sale, and there is plenty to check out! In fact, we found 13 items that seemed like fun to share including T-shirts with Luca, Alberto, Giulia, and Machiavelli!

Disney Pixar Luca Underdog Group Girls T-Shirt – WHITE

Disney Pixar Luca Machiavelli Cat T-Shirt – BEIGE/TAN

While the summer weather rages on, keep cool and stylish with trendy tank tops in a variety of bold colors. We love this green “Best Summer Ever” top that shows the town of Portorosso. Then for those times when we’re feeling especially nervous, this blue “Silenzio Bruno” tank comes in very handy.

Disney Pixar Luca Best Summer Ever Girls Tank – GREEN

Disney Pixar Luca Silenzio Bruno Characters Girls Tank – BLUE

The adorable trio (Alberto, Giulia, and Luca) take on the “Italia Raceway” for the big competition and they seem to be having a blast on the Vespa! If that’s not the style for you, we love the “I’m Just Here for the Pasta” tee that sums up our feelings when it comes to carbohydrates!

Disney Pixar Luca Italia Raceway T-Shirt – BLACK

Disney Pixar Luca Pasta Time Girls T-Shirt – WHITE

Speaking of food, picnic in style with a fold and carry blanket tote inspired by Portorosso, or pack your own on the go lunch into a charming tote featuring the boss cat Machiavelli.

Disney Pixar Luca Outdoor Blanket Tote

Disney Pixar Luca Otg Lunch Cooler

Bring some Luca fun to the play room, office, or favorite movie room with cute peel and stick decals. These assortment features the human and sea monster versions of Luca and Alberto along with nature elements, Giulia, her father and of course Machiavelli.

Disney Pixar Luca Peel And Stick Wall Decals

Accessorize your outfit with a Luca-themed belt or bring the movie charm to your guitar with a Sea Monster guitar strap.

Luca and Alberto Sea Monsters Underwater Seatbelt Belt

Luca and Alberto Sea Monsters Isola del Mar Guitar Strap

If your pet has a fondness for Pixar, consider adding a colorful leash to the mix. This one features poster images of Luca and his friends, the seaside town and yes, that big hairy cat we’ve already talked about!

Luca The Piazza Poster Dog Leash

Finally, change up your travel accessories with a playful zip around wallet with an image of Luca on a bike! This style includes a wrist strap if you wanna travel super compact, or it’s great to throw in a tote, purse or backpack as you venture into the world.

Luca Seaside Ride Pose La Grande Corsa Zip Around Wallet

