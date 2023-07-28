Journey of Water and The Seas Cast Members to Sport Brand-New Costumes at EPCOT

EPCOT cast members at both the upcoming Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana and The Seas with Nemo & Friends will soon be sporting a brand-new costume.
What’s Happening:
- New costumes are coming for EPCOT cast members at The Seas with Nemo & Friends and Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana!
- These new costumes will continue Disney’s current trend of designing cast costumes to be more comfortable, breathable and environmentally friendly than ever before.
- Journey of Water cast will wear their sleeves rolled to expose a wavy design, making it easy to sail between aquatic, conservation-focused adventures in World Nature.
- Journey of Water will open in late 2023, inviting guests to follow the story of water on the planet, inspired by Moana’s connection to the ocean.
- The attraction, a walk-through exploration trail, will invite guests to meet and play with magical, living water. Just like in the ocean (as seen in Moana), the water will have a personality all its own, helping guests learn how to protect the natural water cycle in a fun and engaging way.
- Just this week, some cast members have been able to participate in technical rehearsals for the new experience, before it opens to guests later this year.
