Loki Works Around the Clock in New Poster for Season Two of His Disney+ Series

In celebration of being 100,000 minutes away from its debut on Disney+, Marvel shared a poster for the upcoming second season of Loki.
- The new poster sees many variants of Loki seemingly working their way around Miss Minutes.
- Interestingly, they appear to be moving counter-clockwise, perhaps hinting at a need or plan to go back in time.
- The poster was released with the caption, “T-minus 100,000 minutes until Loki Season 2,” which counts down to October.
- The second season of Marvel Studios’ Loki is currently slated to arrive on Disney+ on October 6, 2023.
- Picking up immediately where Season 1 left off, during 2022’s D23 Expo star Tom Hiddleston teased that viewers will find Loki in a familiar, but strange, place. "Loki is back at the TVA, he’s had a very difficult confrontation with Sylvie, and Mobius and Hunter B-15 don’t know who he is." Only time will tell what happens next.
- Hiddleston will once again be joined by Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Eugene Cordero.
- The last time we saw Loki was in a post-credits scene from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, in which Loki and Mobius investigate Kang the Conqueror.
