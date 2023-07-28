Loki Works Around the Clock in New Poster for Season Two of His Disney+ Series

In celebration of being 100,000 minutes away from its debut on Disney+, Marvel shared a poster for the upcoming second season of Loki.

The new poster sees many variants of Loki seemingly working their way around Miss Minutes.

Interestingly, they appear to be moving counter-clockwise, perhaps hinting at a need or plan to go back in time.

The poster was released with the caption, “T-minus 100,000 minutes until Loki Season 2,” which counts down to October.

Check out the full poster in the tweet below.

More on Loki Season 2:

The second season of Marvel Studios’ Loki is currently slated to arrive on Disney+ on October 6, 2023.

Picking up immediately where Season 1 left off, during 2022's D23 Expo star Tom Hiddleston teased that viewers will find Loki in a familiar, but strange, place. "Loki is back at the TVA, he's had a very difficult confrontation with Sylvie, and Mobius and Hunter B-15 don't know who he is." Only time will tell what happens next.

Hiddleston will once again be joined by Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Eugene Cordero.

The last time we saw Loki was in a post-credits scene from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, in which Loki and Mobius investigate Kang the Conqueror.