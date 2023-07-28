Sony Pushes Back “Kraven the Hunter” and “Beyond the Spider-Verse” Due to Ongoing SAG-AFTRA Strike

Sony Pictures has moved around the release dates of a number of Marvel projects – including delaying Kraven the Hunter and Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse – due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, according to Variety.

Originally scheduled to debut on October 6th of this year, Sony has pushed back the release of Kraven the Hunter all the way to August 30th, 2024.

This comes down to a lack of publicity from the film's stars, including lead Aaron Taylor-Johnson, due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

Also seemingly delayed is Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse , which has had its March 29th, 2024 release date pulled. A new date is expected in the coming weeks.

The voice cast is unable to complete dialogue recording in time for a spring opening, also due to the strike.

