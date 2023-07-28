Sony Pushes Back “Kraven the Hunter” and “Beyond the Spider-Verse” Due to Ongoing SAG-AFTRA Strike

Sony Pictures has moved around the release dates of a number of Marvel projects – including delaying Kraven the Hunter and Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse – due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, according to Variety.
What’s Happening:
- Originally scheduled to debut on October 6th of this year, Sony has pushed back the release of Kraven the Hunter all the way to August 30th, 2024.
- This comes down to a lack of publicity from the film’s stars, including lead Aaron Taylor-Johnson, due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.
- Also seemingly delayed is Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, which has had its March 29th, 2024 release date pulled. A new date is expected in the coming weeks.
- The voice cast is unable to complete dialogue recording in time for a spring opening, also due to the strike.
- Meanwhile, the Dakota Johnson-starring Madame Web will be released two days earlier than planned, now set for February 14th, 2024.
- Lastly, Venom 3 has received a release date of July 12th, 2024.
About Kraven the Hunter:
- Avengers alum Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars in the titular role and is joined by:
- Christopher Abbott
- Ariana DeBose
- Russell Crowe
- Alessandro Nivola
- Fred Hechinger
- Levi Miller
- J.C. Chandor is directing the pic, with Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach producing. Art Marcum & Matt Holloway and Richard Wenk penned the screenplay.
- At CinemaCon 2023, it was confirmed that the film will be rated R.
- Kraven is among Marvel’s most iconic and notorious antiheroes. He has encountered Venom, Black Panther and many others as well as being one of Spider-Man’s best-known and most-formidable enemies.
- Kraven the Hunter now hits theaters on August 30th, 2024.