Winchester Mystery House Announces “Unhinged: Housewarming” Halloween Haunt

The famed Winchester Mystery House in the San Francisco Bay Area has announced this year’s Halloween haunt event, upping the ante from previous years with “Unhinged: Housewarming.”

What’s Happening:

Today, Winchester Mystery House just outside of San Francisco announced that its record-breaking, immersive Halloween experience will return this fall with an entirely new chapter, Unhinged: Housewarming.

For over 100 years the Winchester Mystery House in San Jose, California, has stood as a testament to the ingenuity, singular vision and lore that surrounds its namesake, Sarah Pardee Winchester (heiress to the Winchester Repeating Arms fortune). Originally known as Llanada Villa, today it stands as an architectural wonder, a time capsule of a bygone era and one of America’s most celebrated haunted mansions. The estate is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is a California Historic State Landmark, a San Jose City Landmark, and is one of the leading attractions in the Bay Area.

Anticipated to be the premier Halloween haunt in the South Bay, this years’ experience will feature a brand-new origin storyline, complete with new characters and terrifying scares. Unhinged: Housewarming will take place on select evenings from September 22 – October 31, 2023.

The year is 1923. Following the death of Sarah Winchester in the fall of 1922, Miles and Flora Taylor—an esteemed Hollywood couple—have taken residence in the infamous Winchester Mystery House and extended an invitation to the grandest housewarming event of the century. But beware, as the night progresses a mysterious air settles in, revealing that there is more to this gathering than meets the eye.

Guests will begin their experience at a Roaring 20s Garden Party, taking place in the front garden of the Winchester Mystery House, where they will enjoy live entertainment, character interactions, games, photo opportunities, themed food and drinks, and more! From there, they will be led through winding garden paths up to the newly opened Estate, where they will confront what lurks within its many halls.

General admission tickets (starting at $64.99) for Unhinged: Housewarming are available now online at winchestermysteryhouse.com/unhinged

New for Fall 2023, Winchester Mystery House will present an expertly curated Halloween Museum—a spooky and enchanting haven where the thrill of Halloween lasts all season. The captivating museum is a celebration of all things eerie and vintage, dedicated to preserving the enchanting spirit of Halloween from decades past. Immerse yourself in a world of nostalgia as you explore a mesmerizing collection of vintage Halloween decor, artifacts, and memorabilia. From hauntingly charming paper decorations and intricately crafted lanterns to bewitching costumes and masks that once adorned the festive revelers of yesteryears, the exhibit offers a time-traveling journey into the cherished traditions of Halloween. The Halloween Museum is free to all guests throughout the months of September and October 2023.

What They’re Saying: