Becker Steals The Show In This Week’s “Hailey’s On It!”

Hailey makes a day for something Scott wants to do (but totally doesn’t) while we learn more about Becker and her nemesis(?), Kennedy, in this week’s episode of Hailey’s On It!

Sight For Dinosaur Eyes

Hailey is completing an item on her list and for once this is happening as the episode begins. The item? Learn how to give a haircut, and the poor victim of this is Scott.

It seems that lately (thanks exposition) he has been getting the short end of the stick when it comes to Hailey completing her task list. So now, it’s time to do something Scott wants to do. In fact, inspired by Hailey’s list, he has created a list of his own and it includes some very Scott items, like pulling a hat out of a rabbit or watching a monster kaiju fight in real life.

As they are deciding what to do, the professor beams into Hailey’s closet again to give her blueprints for a gadget she needed… but wait. She went to the wrong time-era to give Hailey these blueprints and is pulled back before she can retrieve them. That said, The last words that the professor utters warn her from making the gadget in the present day.

Once again, it becomes Hailey’s day as she builds the gadget against all better judgment and after tinkering for hours, she needs lithium calcite to complete the machine. Fortunately, we there is some in the desert nearby. Gotta love living in Southern California. Mountains, deserts, beaches—- the convenience!

Scott, however, is putting his foot down. Today was the day we got to do something he wants to do. Hailey does a bit of a con and cues up an ad for Jurassic Journey, where the dinosaurs are positively not real, and entices Scott to go. Beta sees right through this knowing that there is access to lithium calcite near the roadside attraction.

Once there, Beta and Scott enjoy the rinky dinosaur ride while Hailey goes into the desert for the materials she needs. After she gets the supplies, she finishes her gadget and asks herself an important question she should have asked herself in the first place. “What did I just build?”

Fiddling with her new device she shoots a beam at a nearby iguana that starts rapidly growing in size that begins to terrorize the local attraction. While trying to reverse it, she hits it again making it even bigger.

As panic ensues, Beta starts scanning the new device to figure out how to reverse the iguana’s size but inevitably gives up and instead turns the device on himself.

From there, he grows into a monstrous AI teddy bear and a rumble between him and the iguana takes over the desert.

As Scott and Hailey are taking shelter from the fight, Hailey apologizes to Scott and Scott tells her she just has to move forward, it’s not like there’s an undo button. Wait a minute… if this happened now, Hailey would know to invent this device in the future with mistakes like this in mind, therefore her future self would have included an undo button. Sure enough, she finds one on her device and cancels out the size of Beta and the iguana.

And better yet, they did check off one of Scott’s list items after all – they saw a real-life monster kaiju fight!

As for something like this happening again anytime soon? Forget about it. Scott tried to shrink the mirror he Carries around with himself and shrunk the device… and then accidentally stepped on it and crushed it. Oops.

Along For The Slide

At school, Hailey and Scott are getting ready for the weekend. Even though Beta is in Do Not Disturb mode in Hailey’s locker, they still pester him for a fun list item to complete over the weekend. With no explanation, he suggests completing the item – “Climb Mount Oceanside.”

Scott, ever the observant one, says how interesting that is considering Becker is planning on going to the mountain to try riding the long abandoned alpine slide.

Down the hall, we actually get to see Becker and one of her friends as they are ready to destroy the school with a jackhammer. There, Hailey and Scott suggest they join her climb up the mountain over the weekend and she seems a little reluctant to accept them at first. Even her friend is curious since two episodes ago she said she was going to kiss Hailey at some point.

Then, we learn that through a series of unfortunate accidents, Becker has perceived that Hailey is a stage five clinger, and doesn’t need that kind of energy. As Becker gets ready to break into the ground with her jackhammer, Kennedy the hall monitor stops her destruction. Though the rules don’t specifically mention vandalism by Jackhammer, the two words “Such as” allow Kennedy to bust her on this rule.

When climbing the mountain, we encounter Kennedy again, much to Becker’s chagrin. With her running around constantly busting her, there’s no way that she’ll be able to break into the abandoned alpine slide. Hailey however, thinks that having Kennedy, who is volunteering with the park rangers, would be a great asset should anything happen. And happen it does, as Scott gets bitten by a frog almost immediately, and fully believes he is turning into Frog Dude, a comic superhero he enjoys.

Thanks to Kennedy’s help, they are able to begin their hike up the mountain. At a point, the group encounters a bear and Becker steps in with her chuckin’ puck to scare the bear away, to no avail. Kennedy hands her a can of spray that will keep the bear away from them, but Becker immediately throws that at the bear instead of using the product as intended.

Fortunately, Kennedy has more bear spray hidden around her ankle and uses it properly, saving the group. Over it, Becker continues with the hike but breaks away as soon as she gets the chance to find the alpine slide, and is overjoyed when she finds its abandoned remnants. As she straps herself in ready for the raucous journey, who else but Kennedy shows up to bust her. Becker dispatches herself and Kennedy jumps in for the daredevil ride to get her to stop it considering how dangerous it is, but they are already rolling. It’s too late.

What follows is a turbulent journey with high speed drops, dips, twists and turns, and a lot of confessions from the two. Becker asks why Kennedy is always trying to bust her, and the truth comes out. Kennedy likes Becker. As the vehicle breaks free of the track on the edge of the mountain, Kennedy grabs Becker and the two launch into the sky. Earlier in the episode, Kennedy revealed a cool flying squirrel suit that she was wearing just in case the opportunity for it arose, and even then Becker was impressed. Now they need it, and Kennedy uses it to save them. After they land, Kennedy hands Becker a citation, but not really— she just used the paper to give Becker her number. Becker, who is apparently into Kennedy as well, approaches Hailey and lets her down as easily as possible. However, Hailey has no idea what she’s talking about but she does have an ice cream coupon that needs to be used before it expires.

Though this episode primarily focused on Becker and Kennedy, Hailey still completed her list item as she was part of the group that made it up the mountain.

This episode of Hailey’s On It! Is now available on Disney Channel and the DisneyNOW app. You can also catch up with earlier episodes on Disney+.