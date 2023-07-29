Hulu Cancels “Up Here” After One Season

After only 4 months, Hulu has canceled their original series, Up Here, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter.

Hulu has reportedly canceled their original series, Up Here, after a single season.

after a single season. The series, which debuted earlier this year, starred Mae Whitman and Carlos Valdez as a would-be couple derailed by both external issues and the (singing) voices in their heads.

Set in late 1999, Up Here tells the extraordinary story of one ordinary couple, as they fall in love and discover that the single greatest obstacle to finding happiness together might just be themselves — and the treacherous world of memories, obsessions, fears, and fantasies that lives inside their heads.

In addition to Whitman and Valdes, the show’s cast includes Katie Finneran, John Hodgman, Andréa Burns, Emilia Suárez, Sophia Hammons and Scott Porter.

Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (Frozen, Coco ) wrote original songs and scripts were penned by Danielle Sanchez-Witzel ( New Girl) and Steven Levenson (Dear Evan Hansen), all of whom are credited as co-creators. Thomas Kail ( Hamilton ) directed the first episode.

