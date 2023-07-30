Six Flags Magic Mountain Reveals Details of This Year’s Fright Fest at Midsummer Scream

Six Flags Magic Mountain revealed some exciting new additions for their annual Fright Fest event this year, including haunted houses based on two popular IPs.

What’s Happening:

During a panel at the Midsummer Scream

Two haunted houses inspired by The Conjuring and Saw X will join the line-up this year.

and will join the line-up this year. The description for The Conjuring reads as follows: “Dare to enter the secluded farmhouse of the Perron family that has been terrorized and plagued by sinister spirits.”

Inspired by the upcoming film, Saw X, guests can “experience the return of Jigsaw as you attempt to survive his ingenious and terrifying traps in the untold story of his most personal game yet.”

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Fright Fest, and the park will be expanding the long-running City Under Siege scare zone with some new terrors.

Finally, a nightmarish new monster will terrify guests this season, aptly called Nightmare – the father of all monsters.