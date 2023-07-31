“Star Wars Villainous: Scum and Villainy” and “Disney Villainous: Introduction to Evil (Disney100 Edition)” Now Available at Target

Two new Villainous games from Ravensburger are officially available for purchase at Target. Fans can now pick up Star Wars Villainous: Scum and Villainy, the second installment in the Star Wars Villainous line, and Disney Villainous: Introduction to Evil (Disney100 Edition), a limited-edition version of the game featuring streamlined gameplay.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

In Disney Villainous: Introduction to Evil (Disney100 Edition), players take on the role of a popular Disney Villain and work to achieve their own devious objectives. Players uncover unique abilities while trying to thwart their opponents through scheming and Villain-specific strategy. Disney Villainous: Introduction to Evil (Disney100 Edition) also introduces QR codes to the game’s rulebook, allowing players the option to learn the game through how-to-play videos and individual Villain guides. The new version also includes a new box design featuring Ursula, lustrous movers and platinum rainbow-foil packaging as well as a Disney100 sticker.

In Star Wars Villainous: Scum and Villainy, players will choose to play with one of three iconic Villains from the Star Wars galaxy, including Boba Fett, Seventh Sister, or Cad Bane. Wield your sinister influence and unique abilities to manipulate events in your favor. Players use their Villain’s “Ambition” to perform actions based on their Villain’s unique power alongside their use of the Force, strategic leadership, or sheer luck. The game also incorporates Villain-specific missions and rules for iconic ships and transports from all corners of the Star Wars galaxy. Are you powerful and clever enough to fulfill your dark destiny before your opponents?

