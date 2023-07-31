Disney100 x Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Launches New Animated Short, Makeup Collection and Limited Edition Pins

All year long, The Walt Disney Company is commemorating their 100th anniversary with celebrations, special releases, honorary events and merchandise too. Charlotte Tilbury Beauty has reached their 10th anniversary milestone and has teamed up with Disney for an exclusive Disney100 x Charlotte Tilbury Collection starring Tinker Bell!

What’s Happening:

Whether it’s fans or brands, everyone is having a blast celebrating Disney100 including cosmetics brand Charlotte Tilbury Beauty.

This collection is extra special for Charlotte Tilbury Beauty

Showcasing specially created products, content, technology, experiences and an all-new animated short produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios

Guests will also be able to enjoy a new dedicated pop-up store, limited edition products and 10 new makeup looks inspired by beloved Disney characters from Cinderella to Mirabel!

The Disney100 x Charlotte Tilbury Collection is available now on CharlotteTilubry.com and through the Charlotte Tilbury app.

Charlotte Tilbury and Disney Animation:

This campaign comes to life in an all-new mixed-reality short produced in collaboration with both the Walt Disney Animation Studios and Charlotte Tilbury herself.

Charlotte visited the Walt Disney Animation Studios in Los Angeles to meet with lead animator, Eric Goldberg and special products producer, Dorothy McKim to help create the vision behind her character and develop this bespoke short for beauty lovers, Disney fans and beyond.

The animation was elevated to a whole new level with Disney creating their first ever rose gold pixie dust for Charlotte, the queen of glow herself, as an ode to her world-famous innovation beauty light wands.

This new short sets the scene for new collectibles to commemorate the collaboration!

Magic in Your Hands:

To complete the collection, Charlotte also debuted the new collector’s edition Beauty Wishes Makeup Bag

Character Inspiration for Your Look:

Charlotte also handpicked ten inspiring and magical influencers to reimagine her iconic 10 makeup looks inspired by the spirit of beloved Disney characters:

Jasmine

Elsa

Moana

Mulan

Ariel

Alice

Cinderella

Tiana

Mirabel

Prince Charming

Collectible Pins:

To commemorate this collaboration, Disney and Charlotte Tilbury have created four exclusive new Charlotte Tilbury Pin Badges

Four limited-edition pins will be available through gift with purchase – two designs will be offered on CharlotteTilbury.com

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.