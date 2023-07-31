Disney’s “Haunted Mansion” Finishes Third in Weekend Box Office, Behind “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer”

Disney’s Haunted Mansion film materialized in theaters last weekend but the box officer earnings of the new film aren’t exactly raising spirits.
- According to Variety, the new film earned just $24.6 million domestically, with a worldwide total of $33 million.
- That leaves the movie with a steep hill to climb to reach the $150 million threshold it needs to pass to be considered profitable.
- It’s also a disappointment that, in the film’s opening weekend, it could not surpass the earnings of Warner Bros’ Barbie or Universal’s Oppenhaimer, which topped the box office for the second week in a row.
- Barbie dwarfed Haunted Mansion’s earnings, raking in another $93 million domestically, brining its total to $351 million.
- Oppenheimer remained significantly behind its “Barbenheimer” counterpart, adding $46 million to bring its domestic total to $174 million.
- Other Disney films still bringing in box office numbers include Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which added $4 million to its domestic total in its fifth, bringing its earnings to $167 million.
- Pixar’s Elemental also added $3.4 million in its seventh weekend, which brings its total to roughly $145 million.
About Disney’s Haunted Mansion:
- Justin Simien directs the new film, which stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Owen Wilson, Jared Leto, Winona Ryder, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Dan Levy, LaKeith Stanfield, and Tiffany Haddish.
- Inspired by the classic Disney parks attraction, the mysterious adventure follows a doctor (Dawson) and her 9-year-old son (Dillon), looking to start a new life, move into a strangely affordable mansion in New Orleans, only to discover that the place is much more than they bargained for. Desperate for help, they contact a priest (Wilson), who, in turn, enlists the aid of a widowed scientist-turned failed-paranormal expert (Stanfield), a French Quarter psychic (Haddish) and a crotchety historian (DeVito).
- Haunted Mansion is due out in theaters on July 28th. Check out Mike’s review of the new film.