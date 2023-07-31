Disney’s “Haunted Mansion” Finishes Third in Weekend Box Office, Behind “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer”

Disney’s Haunted Mansion film materialized in theaters last weekend but the box officer earnings of the new film aren’t exactly raising spirits.

According to Variety

That leaves the movie with a steep hill to climb to reach the $150 million threshold it needs to pass to be considered profitable.

It’s also a disappointment that, in the film’s opening weekend, it could not surpass the earnings of Warner Bros’ Barbie or Universal’s Oppenhaimer , which topped the box office for the second week in a row.

Barbie dwarfed Haunted Mansion's earnings, raking in another $93 million domestically, brining its total to $351 million.

Oppenheimer remained significantly behind its "Barbenheimer" counterpart, adding $46 million to bring its domestic total to $174 million.

Other Disney films still bringing in box office numbers include Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Pixar’s Elemental also added $3.4 million in its seventh weekend, which brings its total to roughly $145 million.

About Disney’s Haunted Mansion: