Doctor Strange’s Origins to be Explored in New Novel, “Doctor Strange: Dimension War,” Next March

In an all-new origin novel from New York Times-bestselling author James Lovegrove (The Age of Odin), the earliest days of Doctor Strange and his origin as the Sorcerer Supreme will be revisited. Marvel shared a first look at the cover and details for the upcoming novel Doctor Strange: Dimension War.

When arrogant physician Stephen Strange lost the ability to wield a surgeon’s knife, he embarked on a path of self-reflection and discovery.

Now equipped with magical powers, he battles tirelessly to defend the Earth from arcane threats that few humans can conceive of—facing rival sorcerers, thwarting Nightmare the malevolent ruler of dreams, and daring to defy the terrifying despot of the Dark Dimension, Dormammu.

Introducing the foundational characters who have defined Doctor Strange through the years, such as the Ancient One, Wong, Clea, and his many adversaries, the novel follows Strange’s adventures to some of the weirdest places in the Marvel Universe—the dream kingdom of Nightmare, the Dark Dimension, and beyond.

Doctor Strange: Dimension War willhit bookstores March 26, 2024:

