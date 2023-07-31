New “Finding Nemo” Themed Pool Area Ready For Guests As Disneyland’s Paradise Pier Hotel Transforms Into Pixar Place Hotel

Earlier today, we got a first look at the new Finding Nemo-themed water play area at the Pixar Place Hotel, as the transformation into the new Disneyland Resort hotel continues from the former Paradise Pier Hotel.

What’s Happening:

Earlier today, Disney Parks released a first look at the Pixar Place Hotel’s all-new Finding Nemo -themed water play area.

-themed water play area. Starting tomorrow, Aug. 1, 2023, overnight guests will be able to splish and splash at Pixel Pool, and take a winding ride on Crush’s Surfin’ Slide and frolic with Hank the septopus from Finding Dory on the pop-jet splash pad at Nemo’s Cove.

While the new pool area opens to guests tomorrow, later this year, a family play court will be added to the deck with activities inspired by Pixar’s famous short films. Interactive games and imaginative free play celebrate favorite friends from La Luna, Bao, For the Birds, and Burrow. And when it’s time to relax, guests may enjoy food and drinks under the love-struck umbrellas from The Blue Umbrella.

and And when it’s time to relax, guests may enjoy food and drinks under the love-struck umbrellas from By night, the pool deck will become the ideal spot to take in amazing views of the Disneyland park fireworks, and lounge by cozy character-inspired firepits with family and friends.

New adventures lie ahead as Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel continues to be reimagined and transformed into Pixar Place Hotel at Disneyland Resort. This 15-story high-rise hotel overlooks Disney California Adventure

While Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel continues to welcome guests during this transition, when the transformation is complete, Pixar Place Hotel will be the only fully Pixar-themed hotel in the United States!