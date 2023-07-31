Spider-Man Ear Headband Swings into shopDisney

Spider-Man has popped up in a lot of places and on a lot of merchandise collections including Mickey ear headbands! Well he’s coming back for another round of ear headband fun with a cool new accessory swinging into shopDisney on July 31st.

What’s Happening:

Spider-Man might do whatever a spider can, but for the rest of us, we’ll have to resort to cosplaying as the superhero. Fortunately, that’s easy with fun accessories from shopDisney.

A new ear headband inspired by Peter Parker’s alter ego, Spidey, features his iconic red and blue hero suit that’s covered with webbing.

The stitched ears display the coloring blocking pattern while a giant webbed red bow sits comfortably in the center. For even more Spider-Man fun, a small mask medallion completes the front of the bow.

The Spider-Man Ear Headband will be available on shopDisney

A link to this fantastic accessory can be found below.

Spider-Man Ear Headband for Adults – $34.99

Simulated leather ears with raised web detailing

Satin bow with screen art web pattern

Round enamel Spider-Man charm in center of bow

Non-slip velour interior

8 1/4'' H x 10 1/2'' W x 1 5/8'' D

