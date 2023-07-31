Former Disney Executives Tom Staggs and Kevin Mayer to Consult on Strategic Options for ESPN

Two former Disney executives, Tom Staggs and Kevin Mayer, have been enlisted in a consulting capacity by Disney to help “analyze and develop strategic options for ESPN,” according to Variety.
What’s Happening:
- Staggs and Meyer, co-CEOs of Candle Media, have returned to Disney in a consulting capacity.
- Staggs, formerly Disney’s chief operating officer, and Mayer, previously chairman of Disney’s Direct-to-Consumer and International and briefly CEO of TikTok, will work with Jimmy Pitaro, chairman, ESPN and Sports Content, on developing a plan for what Disney will do with ESPN going forward.
- Staggs and Mayer will retain their roles at Candle Media.
- This news comes after Disney CEO Bob Iger’s comments during a CNBC interview stating that the company was looking for a strategic partner for ESPN.
- Since then, Disney has had talks with the NFL, NBA and Major League Baseball about becoming minority investors in ESPN.
- Both Staggs and Mayer were at times considered potential candidates to succeed Iger as CEO prior to Bob Chapek being named. Their consultancy will likely reignite rumors that the duo are once again up for consideration to succeed Iger following his second term as CEO.