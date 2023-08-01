Hilton New York Times Square Offers A Whole New World of Luxury With “Aladdin’s Times Square Palace Suite”

Guests of the Hilton New York Times Square can step into a whole new world of luxury when they stay in the limited-time suite, celebrating Disney’s Aladdin the Musical on Broadway.

With summer travel in full swing and families traveling to enjoy Broadway experiences this season, Hilton New York Times Square has unveiled an Aladdin’s Times Square Palace suite complementing the hotel’s close proximity to Disney’s Aladdin the Musical on Broadway. Perfect for families enjoying a staycation or traveling in for their first Broadway adventure, the immersive suite draws inspiration from the timeless musical ballads and venturous storylines from the hit Broadway musical and has been masterfully transformed to welcome guests into “A Whole New World” within the tale’s Arabian desert kingdom known as Agrabah.

Located just feet away from the New Amsterdam Theatre, Hilton New York Times Square guests will feel seamlessly transported to Aladdin's city of mystery with only a one-minute walk between the production's intricate Cave of Wonders set and the elaborately designed Aladdin's Times Square Palace suite.

Designed by Broadway’s top dressing room designer for its most legendary stars, Devin Sparkles Design, the spacious one-king bedroom studio corner suite complete with a pullout couch allows for “High Adventure” in the magical world of Agrabah while taking in wall-to-wall views overlooking Manhattan.

As guests step into their desert oasis, they’ll encounter a selection of show prints adorning the wall along with costume and scenic design sketches. Agrabah-inspired furnishings include bedding, Moroccan wall sconces, a selection of magic carpet Moroccan rugs, Jasmine-inspired silks throughout, a magic genie lamp light, lago-inspired bird light, and bright curtains that truly transform the suite into Agrabah. The “Cave of Wonders”-style washroom features gold mirror and bath accents including vases and gems.

The Aladdin’s Times Square Palace suite experience includes two “Genie-tini” cocktails and two Magic Mocktails, a lively wake-up call from the Broadway musical’s Genie himself, Michael James Scott, Aladdin coloring materials for kids, complimentary breakfast for up to four guests and complimentary parking.

Guests that book the enchanted suite will also receive up to four complimentary Premium Orchestra tickets to see Broadway’s Aladdin the Musical and show merchandise upon arrival to the theater.

Hilton New York Times Square is located at 234 West 42nd Street, New York, New York 10036. Rates for the Aladdin’s Times Square Palace suite and tickets start from $599 per night and must be booked 72 hours in advance. Available through Oct. 31, 2023, guests can visit the hotel’s website [email protected] or call (212) 913-9488 to reserve the suite.

