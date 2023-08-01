Spider-Man at Hot Topic – Home Decor, Apparel and Essential Accessories

We all know Hot Topic has a very specific look and feel, but along with some of their edgier products are plenty of awesome Marvel items too. In fact their website is so full of Marvel goodies that we’re breaking things down a bit into some of our favorite characters and movies. Today, we’re looking at Spider-Man!

On any given day you can find us browsing the internet for Marvel themed merchandise, sales and other shopping opportunities. Over at Hot Topic guests will discover a wide selection of Spider-Man-themed products that range from home decor and apparel to books, wallets, and trading cards too.

I’ve been into Hot Topic stores many times, and have seen some fun Marvel items, but I didn’t realize there was so much more online! Today we’re taking a look at the Spider-Man offerings whether new, exclusive, clearance or just on sale, and there is plenty to check out! In fact, we found 13 items that seemed like fun to share including an “infographic” poster and the Arana and Spider-Man 2099 book.

Marvel Spider-Man Infographic Poster

Arana And Spider-Man 2099: Dark Tomorrow Book

Fans can accessorize with Spider-Man wallets like this ultra cool chain wallet or the super retro Amazing Fantasy comic bi-fold design featuring the hero saving the day.

Marvel Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Trifold Chain Wallet

Marvel Spider-Man Carrying Man Amazing Fantasy Comic Book Cover Bi-Fold Wallet

Stay hydrated and refreshed at home and on the go with a handy Spider-Man/Venom water bottle that shows both characters’ dramatic faces.

Marvel Peter Venom Stainless Steel Water Bottle – BLACK

Remember the thrill of opening trading cards and discovering which ones you received? Bring that excitement back to your life with Marvel Pop! cards from Upper Deck! If you’d rather not deal with cards, blind bag figural key chains are a fun option where you’ll get one of 9 Across the Spider-Verse characters.

Funko Upper Deck Marvel Pop! Trading Cards Pack

Marvel Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Character Blind Bag Figural Key Chain

Peter Parker might not have been a journalist, but his photography skills landed him in the newspaper on the regular. This Daily Bugle tab journal is a great way for you to organize your thoughts, dreams, ideas and business plans (maybe?) in one place. The Spider-Man cover is bonus fun!

Marvel Spider-Man Daily Bugle Tab Journal

Channel your inner Spider person with comfortable fashions inspired by your favorite heroes. You will be impossible to miss in this Spider-Man 2099 shirt, or the bold red Spider Original hoodie. But our favorite item might be the Spider Cat tee from the Miles Morales’ story arc.

Our Universe Marvel Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Spider-Man 2099 Long-Sleeve T-Shirt

Marvel Spider-Man Spider Original Hoodie – RED

Marvel Spider-Man Spider Cat Panels T-Shirt – WHITE

If you’d rather not be loud about your fandom you can take the (slightly) subtle approach with the pink, black, and white Ghost-Spider socks or opt of a chevron necktie made up of small Spider-Man masks.

Marvel Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Ghost-Spider Crew Socks

Marvel Spider-Man Chevron Red Black Tie

