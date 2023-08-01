Hulu Once Again Is Live Streaming Destination of Lollapalooza With Full Lineup Starting August 3rd

Subscribers of Hulu can head to the platform as once again, it is the official streaming home of Lollapalooza this year, with a full across two channels of coverage August 3rd – 6th.
What’s Happening:
- As previously announced, Hulu will return as the Official Streaming Destination of Lollapalooza this year. Two live feeds will be available to all Hulu subscribers from Thursday, August 3 – Sunday, August 6, and will include performances from artists like Billie Eilish, Karol G, Diplo, Portugal. The Man, The 1975, Odesza, Jessie Reyez, Yung Gravy, Afrojack, Tomorrow x Together, and many more.
- This year’s Lollapalooza livestream will be sponsored by T-Mobile, and host Hannah Rad will give viewers a peek behind-the-scenes at T-Mobile’s “Club Magenta” throughout the weekend.
Schedule: (All times below PM & ET)
Thursday Aug. 3rd
- Channel 1
- Bad Neighbors – 2:05 PM
- Matt Maltese – 3:00 PM
- Disco Lines – 3:55 PM
- Lovejoy – 5:00
- Newjeans – 6:05
- Rema – 6:55
- Dom Dolla – 9:00 PM
- (Headliner) Billie Eilish – 9:45 PM
- Diplo 11:00 PM
- Channel 2
- Carola 2:05
- Joy Oladokun 4:00
- J. Worra 5:05
- Acraze 5:30
- Sofi Tukker 6:40
- Portugal. The Man 7:45
- Lainey Wilson 8:45
- Karol G. 9:40
Friday Aug. 4th
- Channel 1
- Hairitage 2:05
- Band-Maid 2:45
- Ray Volpe 3:50
- Sudan Archives 4:40
- Peach Pit 5:40
- Tems 7:45
- Diesel 8:50
- Fred Again.. 9:55
- (Headliner) The 1975 11:00 PM
- Channel 2
- Skizzy Mars 2:05
- Sincere Engineer 3:00
- Blanke 3:50
- Ekkstacy 4:40
- Emo Nite 5:30
- Big Wild 6:35
- ARMNHMR 7:40
- Jessie Reyez 8:45
- Svdden Death 9:45
- Subtronics 10:45
Saturday Aug. 5th
- Channel 1
- Pardyalone 2:05
- Zack Fox 2:50
- Knock2 3:50
- Thee Sacred Souls 4:35
- The Knocks 5:40
- The Revivalists 6:40
- Maggie Rogers 7:45
- Meduza 8:45
- Pusha T 9:45
- (Headliner) Odesza 10:45
- Channel 2
- Hoosh 2:05
- Bonnie X Clyde 2:55
- Tom Odell 3:45
- Motherfolk 4:50
- AC Slater 5:45
- Sylvan Esso 6:45
- J.I.D 7:45
- Yung Gravy 8:45
- Nora En Pure 9:50
- (Headliner) Tomorrow X Together 10:30
Sunday Aug. 6th
- Channel 1
- Ingrid Andress 2:05
- Upsahl 2:50
- Dehd 3:40
- Matroda 4:45
- Mt. Joy 5:30
- Magdalena Bay 6:35
- A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie 7:30
- The Backseat Lovers 8:30
- Louis The Child 9:45
- Channel 2
- Ian Asher 2:05
- Dillon Nathaniel 2:50
- The Happy Fits 3:50
- Neil Frances 4:40
- Wax Motif 6:50
- Afrojack 9:05
- Alan Walker 10:15
- Rina Sawayama 11:00
